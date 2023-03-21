Coronation Street spoilers: First look at all-new pics for March 27-31

Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal an acid attack horror at Daisy’s wedding. But will Daisy by okay?

Meanwhile, Amy confesses everything to Tracy and decides to report Aaron. What will Summer say?

Also, Michael confronts Stephen and Beth plays with fire.

All this and more in next week’s Coronation Street spoilers.

1. Daisy’s wedding disaster

Daisy wakes up with a bloodshot eye on the morning of her wedding.

She’s convinced the day is cursed.

Things get worse when Ryan is forced to step in as chauffeur when the wedding car is stolen.

Can anything else go wrong?

2. Justin’s devastating attack

Daisy waits in the Rovers for Ryan to collect her.

But soon Justin turns up and advances on Daisy holding a glass of clear liquid…

He tells Daisy no one will want her after this and throws acid at her.

Will Daisy be okay – or has Justin scarred her for life?

3. Daniel worries

At the venue, Daniel waits for Daisy, worried when she doesn’t turn up.

Will Daisy make it to the ceremony, or has Justin seen to it the wedding can’t go ahead?

4. Amy snaps

Amy flinches when Adam touches her and Simon notices the exchange.

He wants to know what’s up, but she soon snaps at him. Will she tell him what’s really going on?

5. Summer finds out

Summer reads a text to Amy on Aaron’s phone and demands to know what’s going on.

Aaron admits they slept together but it was a one off.

Devastated Summer goes to confront Amy.

Amy bursts into tears and begs her friend to listen to her. But Summer isn’t interested.

6. Amy reports Aaron

Amy breaks down and confesses what really happened to Tracy.

With her mum’s support, Amy goes to the police station to report Aaron for rape.

When Summer later demands an apology from Amy, Amy reveals the truth

Shocked Summer accuses Amy of lying, but will she believe her friend in the end?

7. Stephen’s lies spiral

Stephen lies to the factory staff that he is finalising the American deal that afternoon.

But Michael speaks to Owen and then confronts Stephen about his lies.

How will Stephen talk his way out of this one?

Is Michael lining himself up as Stephen’s next victim?

8. Beth plays with fire

Beth meets Marco to talk about organising a school reunion, but Glenda warns her to stop playing games.

As Beth realises Glenda is right, will she cheat on Kirk?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

