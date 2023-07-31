Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal Stephen’s luck may have run out as his tie pin has been discovered. But who has it and what does it mean for the serial killer?

Also, Adam tries to prove he’s over Sarah – when he’s really, really not. And Gemma is desperate to save the Rovers, but will she betray Chesney in order to do so?

All this and more in next week’s Coronation Street spoilers.

Coronation Street spoilers

1. Stephen caught out?

Rufus’ wife, Lou, calls at the factory to tell Michael and Stephen she’s cancelled the meeting as the inquest report into Rufus’ death is due. She suspects foul play and has contacted the Gazette, leaving Stephen panicking.

Rufus’ death is later ruled as misadventure, but Lou tells Stephen she doesn’t believe it. He tries to reassure her it was just a tragic accident.

At Rufus’ memorial Stephen struggles with his guilt when Rufus’ son talks to him. Things get worse when Lou reveals she has a tie pin that was found by the side of the pool the night Rufus died.

Lou knows the tie pin didn’t belong to Rufus, so she’s gone to the police – has Stephen been caught?

2. Adam tries to move on

Adam gets drunk in the Rovers and tells DeeDee he’s off into town to get even more drunk and forget his troubles. Will he regret it?

He returns the next day looking worse for wear, but when he spots Sarah in the street, Adam covers. He boasts to Daniel loudly in a bid to make Sarah jealous that he didn’t get much sleep after a great night.

3. Chesney’s jealousy boils over

Gemma meets up with Henry at a hotel to try to charm him into saving the Rovers by buying it. Henry tells her he is pleased to get to spend some time alone with her.

When Chesney finds out where Gemma is, he storms over there, furious she lied to him and confronts her. As Gemma desperately explains she’s not interested in Henry, will Chesney believe her?

4. Gemma betrays Chesney

Gemma is desperate to save the Rovers and therefore tells Henry she’ll accept his job offer as his PA on one condition… Henry agrees to buy the pub if she works for him. The deal is done, but how will Chesney react?

5. Eliza lies to Stu

Eliza lies to Stu and Yasmeen that she’s going to holiday club. However they soon discover there is no holiday club. Stu then finds her with a strange man in the precinct.

After discovering the man is her dad, Stu immediately calls Bridget to talk about what she wants him to do. Stu later apologises to Eliza for the way he spoke to her dad.

When Yasmeen and Stu then arrive home to find Eliza video calling her father, Stu lashes out again. Will they make up?

6. Max torn between two women

Shona gets Lauren a job in the cafe, but things get off to a rocky start. However, Shona insists to Roy Lauren will get the hang of it.

Supportive Max promises to visit Lauren on her first day, but soon gets distracted by Sabrina. Lauren is upset to get a text saying he can’t make it as she watches Max and Sabrina across the street.

Sabrina later admits she likes Max, but she can’t stand him being around Lauren. It’s clear Max must choose between Sabrina and Lauren – who will he pick?

7. Hope overshadowed by Ruby

It’s the Little Big Shotz summer spectacular and Glenda announces Ruby has won the lead role. Hope is left fuming to learn she’ll be one of Ruby’s backing singers – but what action will she take?

8. Bernie’s new business

Bernie finds a massage table in a skip and sets it up at Dev’s to earn some cash. She soon has her first client – but what could go possibly wrong?

