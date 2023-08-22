Our Coronation Street spoilers for next week have revealed that, as the net closes in on Stephen Reid, Carla makes a startling discovery. But with Stephen making strides in his relationship with Jenny, can he be caught before he draws someone else into his web of lies?

Elsewhere, Stu frets about Eliza and Dom, and Ronnie tries to cover for a bad investment.

1. The family wonder what Stephen is up to

Tim warns Sarah that Stephen is a liar who claimed that he was being coercively controlled by a woman called Gabrielle. He explains how he tried to pass her off as a ‘business consultant’ for the factory.

At home, Audrey shows Gail a statement from an equity release company. Discovering that Gail and Audrey knew about Gabrielle and Stephen, Sarah decides to give the woman a call. Audrey shows the letter to Sarah. She wonders if it has anything to do with the visit she had from an estate agent – organised by Stephen.

In the factory, Sarah overhears Stephen on the phone talking to Jenny about the Rovers deal. Wrongly assuming he’s talking to Angelique about a factory deal with Nippersnapper, she follows him. She finds him at the hotel and threatens to call the police – believing he is about to pull a fast one on the deal.

2. Carla puts two and two together

Carla meets up with Rufus’s widow, Lou. She is shocked to hear about Rufus’s use of LSD. When Lou describes his symptoms, this resonates with Carla. She tells Roy her symptoms were identical and she suspects someone might have drugged her with LSD. Believing Carla is becoming paranoid again, Roy tells Peter about his concerns. How will Peter react?

3. Stephen makes a move on Jenny

Jenny returns to the Rovers with Stephen in tow. She tells Daisy that she has signed the relevant paperwork and no longer owns the Rovers. Afterwards, Stephen goes to see Jenny in the back room.

Telling Jenny that it’s time she put herself first, he takes her in his arms and kisses her passionately. Jenny then takes Stephen by the hand and leads him upstairs.

The next day, a loved up Stephen and Jenny head down the street. Jenny offers to pay for a holiday for them both. Tim sees them together and warns Jenny not to trust Stephen. He reveals that Elaine’s selling her flat and wants him out. Stephen is left furious and ranting about being made homeless.

4. Shelly has some advice for Paul

Paul goes to see Shelly at her flat. He complains about the stairlift and the wheelchair and Billy’s constant interference. Shelly tells him that he should be grateful for Billy’s support. Later, Paul returns home and suggests to Billy they go out for the day and enjoy themselves.

When Paul suggests they go skinny dipping at the lake, Billy finds it hard to refuse. Then, Paul suggests it’s time they booked their wedding – and suggests they hold it at the bistro. What will Billy say?

5. Shelly reveals her scam

Paul and Bernie find Shelly surrounded by boxes and parcels, each containing a laptop. Shelly confesses that she’s been buying laptops on her old company card and selling them to pay for her carers. Later, Paul gives Summer one of the stolen laptops for her birthday, claiming it was going cheap.

Later, Dev reads a message from someone called ‘Big Garth’ on Bernie’s phone. He accuses her of having an affair. Bernie assures him he’s got it all wrong – but will she reveal the truth about the laptop scam?

6. Stu rankles as Dom grows closer to Eliza

Yasmeen tells Stu that Zeedan is going to take her to Pakistan for her 70th birthday. She says that she doesn’t like to leave him stressed about Dom and Eliza. But Stu insists she go, telling her it’ll be the trip of a lifetime. Meanwhile, Dom visits the solicitors and suggests to Stu and Dee-Dee that they drop the legal proceedings.

When Stu refuses and tells Dom he’ll see him in court, Dom re-iterates that he only wants what’s best for Eliza. When they meet Dom in the precinct, Dom claims he’s forgotten his wallet and can’t buy ice cream. His ears prick up when Eliza reveals that Stu is loaded. What does he have planned?

7. Ronnie tries to break the news to Ed

Excited, Ed tells Ronnie about a plot of land for sale with planning permission for six houses. Ronnie reluctantly agrees to think about it, knowing full well that he’s already spent all their money on shares in Newton & Ridley. Playing for time, Ronnie suggests they get a surveyor in to look at the land first.

In the café, Debbie assures Ronnie that he only needs to stall Ed for a few more days. When Ed reveals that he’s hired his own surveyor to speed things up, Ronnie tries to hide his panic. Ed’s disappointed to find out that there’s been a lot of interest in the plot of land and they’re taking sealed bids. Ronnie is secretly relieved by the setback.

Later, Debbie alerts Ronnie to the fact that Newton & Ridley shares have nose-dived. Thrown into panic, Ronnie tells Ed that he’s having second thoughts about the new project and thinks they should pull out. However, Ed won’t hear it. When he reveals he’s put in a bid, Ronnie’s forced to explain that there’s no money because he blew it all on now-useless Newton & Ridley shares.

8. Old habits die hard for Cassie

In the Rovers, Cassie joins Dev and Kirk for a game of gin rummy. After she orders Dev to get the drinks in, Tyrone finds Cassie three sheets to the wind, and drags her home.

Back at no.9, Tyrone hands Cassie a pint of water. He tells her he’s proud of how well she’s doing with her recovery, but that she mustn’t blow it now.

Later, Tyrone gives Cassie £20 to buy something for tea. Cassie assures him she won’t blow the money on booze. Heading to the dentist, Tyrone persuades Evelyn to look after the girls. But when he returns, there’s still no sign of Cassie – or his money. Evelyn warns him to expect the worst. Has Cassie reverted to old habits?

9. Ryan makes a promise to his fans

Ryan gets a message from Guy pestering him about the video. He assures Guy that it’s a work in progress and coming soon. When Daisy pops round with a ring light setup, Ryan posts a message for his O-Vidz followers. He promises them a personalised video very soon.

