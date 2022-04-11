Spoilers for next week’s Coronation Street reveal Summer’s life is in danger.

Meanwhile, Gary finds a fortune, and Nicky’s past is exposed, but by who?

All this and more in next week’s Coronation Street spoilers.

1. Jacob leaves Summer to take the fall

Evelyn has over-ordered alcopops and Jacob takes advantage, buying them all from her.

He then sells them in Victoria Garden for a profit, but Simon reports him to the police.

Jacob does a runner leaving two boxes of booze beside Summer.

She is slumped on the bench looking worse for wear, but what’s really going on?

2. Summer’s life in danger

When the police see Summer next to the booze, they assume Summer is drunk.

She is taken to the cells, where she passes out.

But Amy and Aadi warn Craig they think she’s suffering from her diabetes.

He rushes in to find her unconscious.

Craig shouts for someone to call an ambulance.

But will Summer be okay?

3. Summer vows to get better

Summer is mortified when her family join forces to keep tabs on her and her eating disorder.

Todd makes things worse when he gets Aadi involved.

Billy arranges a diabetes support group for Summer and tells her her revision can wait.

She agrees to go and once there she bonds with fellow diabetic Aaron.

4. Daisy sets Nicky up

Daisy wants Nicky out of the way so sets her up with ex, Ashley.

But Nicky is embarrassed when Ashley remembers her from her sex worker days.

Nicky is soon left upset when her past comes out at school and videos and images are spread around.

She is devastated when she is suspended.

Daniel is furious.

He confronts Daisy, assuming she is responsible.

Daisy is hurt that Daniel thinks she could do something so malicious.

But if it wasn’t her, who did it?

5. A bag of money is found

Ed and Paul find a holdall of £17k at Rick’s house and show it to Gary.

Gary doesn’t know what to do. Will he give the cash to Kelly?

Gary and Maria attend Laura’s funeral with Kelly.

After the service, Gary offers to bank to money for Kelly.

However she is cagey.

Kelly insists she’ll do it herself – will she?

6. Abi builds bridges

Imran tries to find dirt on Abi to win the custody battle.

Although Toyah is uneasy, she supports his plan.

Abi arrives at the neonatal unit and tells Toyah and Imran she wants them all to be in Alfie’s life.

Will Toyah rethink going along with Imran’s plot?

7. Imran fights dirty

Despite Abi’s olive branch, Imran instructs Ben to find hard evidence Abi is back on drugs before the custody hearing.

Ben suggests he could plant some, but Imran isn’t keen to go that far.

8. Eileen accuses George

Eileen is hurt when George makes an excuse not to stay for dinner and the night.

Crossed wires convince her he’s having an affair, but what is really going on?

9. Sally chucks Elaine out

Sally bites the bullet and suggests Elaine moves out, but Tim is sad to see her go.

Meanwhile, Elaine’s departure doesn’t have the the desired effect in the bedroom Sally was after…

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

