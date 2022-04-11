Coronation Street spoilers Summer, George and Daisy
Soaps

Coronation Street spoilers: First look at all-new pics for April 18-22

Will Summer pull through after her eating disorder leaves her fighting for her life?

By Carena Crawford
| Updated:

Spoilers for next week’s Coronation Street reveal Summer’s life is in danger.

Meanwhile, Gary finds a fortune, and Nicky’s past is exposed, but by who?

All this and more in next week’s Coronation Street spoilers.

Read more: MAFS Australia star Olivia loses her job over photo scandal

1. Jacob leaves Summer to take the fall

Jacob buys alco pops off Evelyn who is with her dog Cerberus

Evelyn has over-ordered alcopops and Jacob takes advantage, buying them all from her.

He then sells them in Victoria Garden for a profit, but Simon reports him to the police.

Corrie: Summer's blood sugar is dangerously low as she talks to Jacob in Victoria Garden

Jacob does a runner leaving two boxes of booze beside Summer.

She is slumped on the bench looking worse for wear, but what’s really going on?

2. Summer’s life in danger

Coronation Street: Summer is slumped in the police cells having a hypo

When the police see Summer next to the booze, they assume Summer is drunk.

She is taken to the cells, where she passes out.

Coronation Street: Craig is panicked when he realises Summer is ill

But Amy and Aadi warn Craig they think she’s suffering from her diabetes.

He rushes in to find her unconscious.

Coronation Street: Craig is panicked when he realises Summer is ill

Craig shouts for someone to call an ambulance.

But will Summer be okay?

3. Summer vows to get better

Coronation Street: Summer is horrified everyone's joined forces over her eating disorder

Summer is mortified when her family join forces to keep tabs on her and her eating disorder.

Todd makes things worse when he gets Aadi involved.

Corrie: Summer is pleased to meet Aaron at a diabetic support group

Billy arranges a diabetes support group for Summer and tells her her revision can wait.

She agrees to go and once there she bonds with fellow diabetic Aaron.

4. Daisy sets Nicky up

Corrie: Nicky is embarrassed to be set up with Ashley by Daisy

Daisy wants Nicky out of the way so sets her up with ex, Ashley.

But Nicky is embarrassed when Ashley remembers her from her sex worker days.

Coronation Street Nicky is upset after images of her are plastered over school

Nicky is soon left upset when her past comes out at school and videos and images are spread around.

She is devastated when she is suspended.

Daniel Osbourne is furious Nicky's past has been exposed and blames Daisy

Daniel is furious.

He confronts Daisy, assuming she is responsible.

Corrie: Daisy is adamant she didn't reveal Nicky's past

Daisy is hurt that Daniel thinks she could do something so malicious.

But if it wasn’t her, who did it?

5. A bag of money is found

Coronation Street: Gary is shown a holdall of money by Ed and Paul

Ed and Paul find a holdall of £17k at Rick’s house and show it to Gary.

Gary doesn’t know what to do. Will he give the cash to Kelly?

Gary Windass is concerned for Kelly in Coronation Street

Gary and Maria attend Laura’s funeral with Kelly.

After the service, Gary offers to bank to money for Kelly.

Kelly Neelan is weary after Laura's funeral in Corrie

However she is cagey.

Kelly insists she’ll do it herself – will she?

6. Abi builds bridges

Imran and Toyah discuss Alfie in the neo natal unit in Coronation Street

Imran tries to find dirt on Abi to win the custody battle.

Although Toyah is uneasy, she supports his plan.

Coronation Street Abi sees Toyah and Imran at the neo natal unit

Abi arrives at the neonatal unit and tells Toyah and Imran she wants them all to be in Alfie’s life.

Will Toyah rethink going along with Imran’s plot?

7. Imran fights dirty

Corrie: Imran is insistent as he talks to Ben

Despite Abi’s olive branch, Imran instructs Ben to find hard evidence Abi is back on drugs before the custody hearing.

Ben suggests he could plant some, but Imran isn’t keen to go that far.

8. Eileen accuses George

Coronation Street: Angry Eileen confronts George

Eileen is hurt when George makes an excuse not to stay for dinner and the night.

Crossed wires convince her he’s having an affair, but what is really going on?

Read more: Emmerdale’s Tony Audenshaw on ‘unfair’ death of wife aged 43

9. Sally chucks Elaine out

Tim Metcalfe is uncomfortable when Sally Metcalfe askes Elaine to move out

Sally bites the bullet and suggests Elaine moves out, but Tim is sad to see her go.

Meanwhile, Elaine’s departure doesn’t have the the desired effect in the bedroom Sally was after…

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Vernon Kay and Clodagh McKenna talking on This Morning today April 11, 2022
This Morning host Vernon Kay apologises for Clodagh McKenna’s behaviour
Melissa, Bryce, Jules and Cam smiling on MAFSA
Which Married At First Sight Australia couples are still together?
The Split star Nicola Walker playing Hannah Defoe
The Split star Nicola Walker on why her wedding day to husband Barnaby Kay felt like ‘work’
Gogglebox star Ellie Warner and her boyfriend Nat on the show
Gogglebox star Ellie Warner ‘won’t return to current series’ after boyfriend’s horror accident
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz after wedding and at Met Gala
Brooklyn Beckham confirms name change on Instagram after marrying Nicola Peltz
MAFSA couple Cam and Jules smiling for publicity photos
Are Cam and Jules from Married At First Sight Australia still together?