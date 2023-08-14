Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal Ryan can’t contain his temper and Carla is in the firing line – but will she realise why he’s so angry?

Meanwhile, he’s desperate to make some cash – and is prepared to go to any lengths to do it.

Also, Paul struggles as his condition deteriorates. Will he accept he needs help?

All this and more in next week’s Coronation Street spoilers.

Coronation Street spoilers

1. Ryan looks to make money fast

Peter tells Ryan he owes Rufus’ wife £15,000 and he needs Ryan to start paying rent. Ryan promises to do what he can and asks for more shifts at the Bistro, but Carla’s annoyed with Peter for pressuring Ryan.

Ryan looks to make money from his socials and engages with a follower who wants private pictures. After Daisy warns him the only way to make money from his socials is sharing dodgy pics, Ryan joins O-Vidz where subscribers pay for images.

As the money flows in, Ryan lies he’s an online fitness influencer now and that’s how he’s making the cash – but how far will he have to go?

2. Ryan lashes out

Ryan receives a message asking for some private photo and prepares to strip off. But when he later reads a derogatory comment about his scars, Carla urges him to ignore and it and he gets mad.

Fuelled by testosterone, Ryan rages at Carla and throws a glass across the room. How will Carla react?

3. Cassie in trouble

Cassie meets with her dealer, Dean, who turns nasty as she owes him money. After Michael sees her fall to the ground in pain he takes her to the hospital, but Dean follows them.

Michael gets in the middle of Dean and Cassie’s row and Dean punches Michael. Ronnie witnesses it and insists they call the police, but Cassie begs them not to.

3. Tyrone tries to help Cassie

Tyrone introduces Cassie to Kevin and Abi. When he explains Abi is a recovering drug addict too, Cassie is furious.

4. Paul’s condition worsens

Paul is struggling with his right leg, but tries to cover as he’s secretly devastated he’s deteriorating. Billy gets him a walking aid, which Paul admits will take some getting used to.

After Billy presents him with an engagement ring for his birthday present, Paul is later overwhelmed by a joint birthday party for him and Gemma. She suggests he takes Bryn to the playground for some fresh air.

However, Bryn runs off and Paul is unable to chase him and crashes to the ground. Peter helps them, but when Paul later can’t climb the stairs to the flat he feels utterly humiliated.

5. Paul celebrates Pride

Paul is excited for Pride and getting involved in fancy dress. But he’s left upset when his occupational therapist agrees with Billy it’s time for a wheelchair. After arguing with Billy over it, Paul drinks vodka and celebrates Pride.

Three drag queens help him out of a taxi and into the Rovers where the celebrations continue. But it’s not long before Paul is upset when he realises it will be his last ever Pride.

6. George and Todd at war

Todd accepts a better job at RestEasy after he discovers George’s betrayal and George tells him their working relationship is over. But when it’s clear both are unhappy with the new situation, will either of them swallow their pride?

7. Celebrations in the Platt household

There are celebrations all round for the Platts as Lily turns eight and Max passes his GCSEs. But how will Jenny feel when Stephen takes her to Lily’s birthday party instead of a wine tasting event?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

