Coronation Street spoilers for next week see Sarah have a pregnancy scare. The whole thing leaves Adam a wreck of a man – but will he be okay as he breaks down in court?

Also, Toyah finds out Spider is hiding something and he has a shock proposal for her. However their joy is short-lived when Toyah is seemingly kidnapped!

Meanwhile, Max is reeled in, and Chesney pleads with Kirk to help desperate Gemma.

All this and more in next week’s Coronation Street spoilers.

Coronation Street spoilers

1. Sarah loses the baby?

After Adam discovers a local gangster has been murdered, he freaks out thinking Damon’s dead and he’s therefore to blame. He confesses everything to Sarah, but as he does she starts bleeding. Scared she’s losing the baby they head to the hospital for a scan.

Adam holds her hand as the nurse performs the scan – but will the baby be okay?

2. Adam breaks down

Struggling following the pregnancy scare, Adam confides in Daniel who suggests he won’t be able to let Sarah have an abortion if Damon is the dad. Adam snaps and heads to court, but as he presents his case to the judge something isn’t right…

He starts to sweat and shake. Dee-Dee is alarmed to see Adam in a full-blown panic attack as he tries to make his client’s case. But can he pull it back?

3. Daniel blows the baby secret

Adam gets the Platts and Barlows together to announce the pregnancy, but Sarah tells him it’s too early to go public. So, instead he covers – badly – making out he’s won a huge court case. The families are underwhelmed and left wondering why they’ve all really been called there.

However, when Daniel pitches up late he has no idea the announcement is off. He proposes a toast to the new baby – is the secret out?

4. Toyah catches Spider out

Toyah finds Spider’s bank statements and therefore discovers he’s not skint like he’s been making out. She also finds out he has been in touch with his ex and is looking for houses.

Spider explains he’s been talking to his ex to speed up divorce proceedings. He then tells Toyah he’s spent his savings on something for her and proposes – will she accept?

5. Toyah in danger

A woman arrives at the flat and tells Toyah she’s Spider’s wife – but Spider is seen telling Leanne his wife isn’t in the country. Horrified Toyah could be in danger, Spider calls her.

He warns her the woman is an imposter and rushes home. Toyah is panicked and tries to act normal.

However, by the time Spider and Leanne get there they find blood on the floor and no sign of Toyah…

6. Stephen’s plot falls apart

Audrey is surprised to see Elaine looking so upbeat, but Stephen tries to cover. During lunch for Sally’s birthday in the Bistro, Elaine invites her Tai-Chi instructor to join them and Stephen is annoyed – is his plan about to be ruined?

7. Aadi likes Amy

Aadi tells Amy he’s proud of her as she starts working in the corner shop and it’s clear he’s got a crush on her. Asha and Nina quickly realise, but does Amy know?

8. Max caught out

Shona sees Max put a picnic together and assumes it’s for him and Sabrina. But Sabrina has no idea about it and goes to track him down.

She catches Max and Lauren and is furious.

9. Max tricked

Max supports Lauren as she goes to visit her dad in prison. However, he is soon left stunned when he realises they want him to make a false statement to reduce Reece’s sentence.

10. The pressure mounts on Gemma

A social worker visits Gemma after what happened with Bertie and Gemma confesses she was looking after six kids and isn’t a registered childminder. Gemma is devastated to discover she could be looking at a substantial fine.

Meanwhile Beth is also giving Gemma a hard time and Chesney asks Kirk to talk to her. Will Beth agree to lay off Gemma when she realises all that she’s going through?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

