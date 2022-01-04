Coronation Street spoilers: First look at all-new pictures for January 10-15

Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal that Joseph goes missing.

Meanwhile Yasmeen discovers the truth about Hashim’s money laundering and Tim struggles to tell Sally about his operation.

All this and more in next week’s Coronation Street.

1. Ches makes a discovery about Joseph

Joseph reminds Chesney he needs money for a school trip and new jumper.

When Joseph confides in Hope they have no money, she gives him Fiz’s purse and tells him to help himself.

Gemma and Ches are shocked to discover Joseph is being bullied at school because they can’t afford to buy him things.

Fiz suggests to Chesney they start focusing on Joseph.

Chesney quizzes Joseph and offers to speak to his teacher but Joseph says it would make things worse.

When Chesney goes behind Joseph’s back, he is furious.

2. Joseph runs away

Chesney heads out to the yard to apologise only to discover his son’s missing.

After a fruitless search Chesney returns home and says Joseph has run away.

Gemma calls the police and Joseph is reported missing.

Chesney begins to look for his son.

When the police reveal they found Joseph’s jumper, Chesney feels sick.

After a night of searching turns up nothing, Ches is at his wit’s end.

Dev offers to set up a fundraising appeal so he can offer a reward for information.

3. Hope goes missing?

Fiz tells Hope to tidy her room as someone is coming to value the house.

She watches from her window as a tearful Gemma and Ches make a public appeal for Joseph’s safe return.

Meanwhile Joseph wanders the streets carrying a holdall and a rolled-up tent.

Evelyn is horrified to realise Hope has slipped out and Fiz is worried.

4. Yasmeen learns the truth

Alya tells Ryan she’s worried Zeedan will tell Marrium the truth about her dad’s death.

Zeedan and Ryan decide to buy a new dishwasher from one of Bernie’s friends with Hashim’s dirty cash.

A concerned Yasmeen offers Stu a full-time job at Speed Daal and a place to stay.

But when cleaning out the room for him, she makes a shocking discovery.

Alya and Zeedan tell Yasmeen the truth about how Hashim forced Zeedan to launder his money through Seed Daal.

Yasmeen is angry and shocked.

She’s even angrier when she finds out Zeedan had a hand in the fire that nearly killed Stu.

5. Yasmeen gets rid of Hashim’s money?

Marrium discovers that Yasmeen has disowned Alya and Zeedan and she demands to know what’s going on.

When Zeedan won’t tell her what’s wrong Marrium takes offence.

She tells him if he can’t be honest they should call it a day.

Zeedan tells Alya it’s time he tells Marrium the truth about the money laundering or he’ll lose her.

Alya warns he could lose his family instead.

Bernie calls at Speed Daal with a collection box for Joseph’s appeal. Yasmeen eyes it thoughtfully.

Ryan reveals someone anonymously donated £30k to Joseph’s reward fund.

6. Tim gets more information about his operation

Tim returns from the cab office and assures Sally he hasn’t gone off her, he just had a stressful day.

At Aggie’s insistence Tim returns to the cardiologist.

He explains the operation in detail and confirms he’ll get a letter with the date.

7. Sally is suspicious

Tim tries to tell Sally about his heart operation.

But she reveals Sophie has broken her wrist in a moped accident in Crete.

Sally suggests a dip in the tub but Tim makes excuses, leaving Sally hurt.

Jenny later lets slip Tim bought a bunch of flowers earlier and Sally’s pleased.

Tim gives Aggie the flowers and thanks her for her support.

When Tim returns home without the flowers and goes straight to bed, Sally is convinced he’s hiding something.

8. Summer continues to struggle

Summer reveals she’s had a conditional offer from Oxford University.

Aadi urges Amy to bury the hatchet with Summer.

Summer returns home with a bag of junk food and is shocked to see Amy.

She tries to hide the sweets, but Amy clocks them and assures her it’s up to her what she eats.

A guilty Summer makes out they’re not for her.

Summer returns home and puts the sweets into her school bag.

9. Amy and Summer run into Jacob

After Summer’s diabetes appointment, Summer and Amy run into Jacob.

He assures them he’s no longer part of the drug gang, but Amy warns him to stay away.

