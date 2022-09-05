Next week’s Coronation Street spoilers reveal that Toyah makes a shock confession right before she goes on trial for the murder of Imran.

Meanwhile, Kelly wants answers from Gary after finding out that Laura didn’t kill her dad.

And, Dev’s not pleased with Aadi’s plans.

All this and more in next week’s Coronation Street spoilers.

1. Toyah confesses to murder

Toyah is getting stressed about her trial, so Abi lets her look after Alfie for a few hours before she goes to court.

However, it soon becomes too much for her and she cries, telling Alfie that it’s her fault that Imran died.

Back at home, Toyah can’t keep her secret any longer and tells Spider that she crashed the car on purpose.

Leanne walks in on the conversation and is shocked as her sister confesses to murder.

Will Leanne keep quiet about what she knows?

2. Toyah’s trial

In court, Saira makes out that Toyah was having an affair with Spider and killed Imran as a result.

Things aren’t going well for Toyah.

Leanne keeps quiet about what she knows and tries to defend Toyah the best she can.

Despite telling Toyah to let her solicitor do the talking, Toyah takes to the stand.

After telling her side of things, Toyah waits for her verdict.

Has she confessed the truth in court?

3. Dev finds out about Aadi and Kelly’s plans

Dev isn’t happy when Aadi tells him that him and Kelly are off to get married in Gretna Green.

To try and get Dev’s approval, the couple plan an engagement party to prove their love for each other.

Gary supports Kelly by going round to Dev’s and tells him to show happiness for the couple, otherwise he’ll push his son away.

Will Dev reconsider his position?

4. Kelly seeks the truth

Gary’s offered to pay towards the wedding, but Kelly’s soon upset once she hears Maria talk badly about her and Aadi’s relationship.

Kelly and Aadi go ahead with the engagement party, with Rick’s right-hand woman, Sharon, shocking everyone as she turns up to celebrate.

Gary begs Sharon not to tell Kelly the truth about Rick’s death, as she finds out about her kidnap.

Later, Kelly starts to go through her mum’s things and finds a holiday photo dated on the day of her dad’s death.

Kelly realises that Laura wasn’t in the country when Rick died and begs for answers off Gary.

Will she find out the truth?

5. Eileen’s had enough of Glenda

Eileen’s had enough of Glenda taking over and wants George to find out how long she’s staying.

However, George doesn’t get the chance.

Jenny’s just offered Glenda a job at the pub, leaving Eileen very much annoyed.

Is Glenda going to be a permanent resident on the street?

6. James’ football future is up in the air

James can’t wait to play football again after his cardiac arrest.

However, as his manager turns up to discuss his future as a footballer, is James’ career over?

Will he be able to play football again?

7. Stu faces his past

Sean’s having his birthday party at Speed Dahl, but things soon get interrupted as Charlie Walters’ friend turns up.

He opens a box up and leaves everyone shocked as he makes Stu face his past.

What’s in the box?

Read more: Who is in the cast of Coronation Street 2022? Meet the full line-up

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Are you looking forward to next week’s Corrie? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!