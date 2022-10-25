Coronation Street spoilers: First look at all-new pics for Oct 31 – Nov 4

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Summer decides to let Esther adopt her baby, but it comes at a price.

Why has she changed her mind?

Elsewhere, Tyrone punches Nick when he intervenes in Sam and Hope’s friendship.

And, Laurence has a secret.

All this and more in Coronation Street spoilers.

1. Coronation Street spoilers: Laurence keeps a secret from Sean

Todd uses Laurence’s phone to take a photo of Sean, Laurence and Dylan however a photo comes up on the screen.

Todd’s shocked at the picture.

Later on, Sean tries to guess Laurence’s phone code, but Laurence sees him and goes mad.

Sean’s clearly touched a nerve with Laurence and goes to apologise by visiting him with a bunch of flowers at the surgery.

However, he returns home still not in his boyfriend’s good books.

But, why is Laurence so protective over his phone?

2. Fiz and Tyrone fight against the Gazette

Fiz and Ty are furious when they see that the first part of the John Stape book has been published in The Gazette.

Still believing that Phill is behind the article, they arrange to speak to the journalist who was working with Phill on his book.

When they see that the second part has been released, they try to go down a legal route, involving Adam.

He tells the couple that the articles in The Gazette can be stopped but the actual book might still be published.

Have Fiz and Tyrone lost their fight?

3. Coronation Street spoilers: Summer makes a deal with Esther

When Aaron tells Summer that he needs £10k to help his dad go into rehab, she decides to keep the baby and tells Esther that she can adopt it.

But, she wants £10k to confirm the agreement, and she wants it as soon as possible so that she can help Aaron.

Summer tells Aaron about her plan to get him the money he needs, but will he support her?

4. Billy worries about Summer

Summer visits the doctors and asks for help with her morning sickness.

When she gets home, she feels nauseous and vomits.

This makes Billy fear that Summer’s eating disorder has made a reappearance.

Later on, Billy, Todd and Paul all worry about Summer and starts confronting her.

Needing some independence, Summer and Aaron decide to move in with Amy and Jacob, to get away from Billy’s overprotectiveness.

But, will Summer tell Billy, Todd and Paul that she’s still pregnant?

5. Coronation Street spoilers: Tyrone punches Nick

Tyrone panics when Hope’s school tells him that she’s gone missing.

He comes across her speaking to Sam and realises that some kids have been nasty to her at school.

Nick finds out what trouble Hope’s been in and asks her to stay away from Sam, making them both upset.

Tyrone is mad that Nick deems Hope a threat to Sam and goes round to have it out with him.

Without warning, Tyrone punches Nick in anger making Nick ban Sam from talking to Hope again.

Fiz can’t believe what Ty’s done and blames him for upsetting Hope.

Later on, Sam tries to cause trouble by telling Hope about Tyrone punching his dad.

In anger, Hope tells Fiz that Sam’s been writing letters to Harvey.

How will Nick react when he finds out?

6. Coronation Street spoilers: Tracy and Daniel clash over a portaloo

A scaffolder tells Daniel that they will need scaffolding and a portaloo, which annoys Ed who complains that their work is getting in the way.

When Amy and Jacob move back home, they can’t believe that Daisy and Daniel have taken their room.

They’re making them sleep on an airbed.

Tracy begs Daniel to get rid of the portaloo and fix their own loo so that Amy doesn’t move out again.

Although the portaloo is taken away, the workman won’t fix their loo unless he’s given the cash first.

However, Adam tells him to give Tracy what she wants and not to mess with her.

He tells him that she’s a convicted murderer.

Will the Barlows get their way?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

