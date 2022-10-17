In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Daisy isn’t sure whether she’s ready to commit to Daniel, after Bertie calls her ‘mummy.’

Is she ready for things to get serious?

Elsewhere on the street, Eileen gets injured by a pumpkin.

And, Audrey comes between Stephen and his plans.

All this and more in next week’s Coronation Street spoilers.

1. Eileen gets injured in Coronation Street spoilers

Eileen’s not happy when Glenda takes over her house to carve a giant pumpkin for The Rovers.

She grabs the pumpkin and heads out of the house to dispose of it but ends up crashing into Gail and tripping over the pumpkin.

With Eileen ending up unconscious, George tends to her but gets the shock of his life when Eileen wakes up with a complete personality change.

Eileen is actually being nice – how bizarre!

Later on, Eileen tells George that she’s going to spoil him, leading George to think that something might be wrong with her.

Reflecting on her accident, Eileen tells Sean that she saw a bright light and almost ended up in Heaven, leading her to change her ways.

With a new approach to life, Eileen offers to help cook the food for the soup kitchen.

However, all is not as it seems as when Mary asks to write an article on Eileen’s near-death experience, George has a confession to make.

Did Eileen really receive a message from God or was George the one behind the heavenly signs?

2. Stephen faces some obstacles

Stephen’s on edge when he sees Teddy and Jenny meet up to speak about Leo.

He decides to take a photo of them and send it to Teddy from Leo’s phone, pretending that Leo’s friend had spotted them.

Pretending to be Leo, Stephen texts Teddy and tells him never to contact him again but his plan backfires when he hears Teddy plan to go to Canada and have it out with his son in person.

Later, Gabrielle is on Stephen’s back, reminding him that he needs to give her the money he owes.

Stephen has a plan and manages to get hold of Audrey’s phone, asking Gabrielle to pose as Audrey so that they can get their hands on Audrey’s equity release money.

With his plan looking like it could work, Stephen announces that he is going to leave Weatherfield as Audrey is on the mend.

However, Audrey shocks him with an announcement that could ruin his plans.

As Audrey and Sam start to plan a holiday to Canada to see the Northern Lights, Stephen does his best to make her change the location of their trip away.

But is Audrey getting closer to the truth?

3. Billy disagrees with Summer’s decision

Summer decides to have an abortion but tells Aaron that she feels a bit upset about the decision.

Esther is devastated when she finds out the news and tries to get Summer to change her mind by offering her money.

Billy catches Esther negotiating with Summer and kicks her out, however he makes it clear that he’s not siding with Summer’s decision either.

Summer’s heartbroken when Billy disagrees over her plans for an abortion but as Todd tries to make Billy understand why Summer wants a termination, Billy has a lot to contemplate.

Will he give Summer the support she needs?

4. Things get serious for Daisy

Daisy opens up to Daniel about not wanting to live in a flat that will always be associated with Sinead.

Upsetting him, she doesn’t realise that it’s Sinead’s anniversary tomorrow.

However, the next day the couple make up and Daniel tells Daisy that he’d love for her to live with him and Bertie.

At the flat, Beth hands Bertie over to Daniel after babysitting him for the day but is furious when Bertie calls Daisy ‘mummy.’

Fearing commitment, Daisy tells Jenny that she’s not sure if she is ready to get serious with Daniel.

Can Jenny’s wise words help Daisy change her mind?

5. Daisy and Daniel face a dilemma

Daisy packs up her things and gets ready to move into Daniel’s flat but Daniel thinks that he’s moving into The Rovers.

Not realising their mistake, both give up their rooms to someone-else.

Glenda is ready to move into Daisy’s room and Paul gives Dee-Dee Daniel’s old room.

When Daisy and Daniel meet up, they realise that their mess up means that they’ve got nowhere to live.

Desperate, Ken tells them that they can move in with him, leaving Tracy furious.

Will Daisy and Daniel be able to get a place of their own?

6. Spider prioritises Griff over Toyah

Griff invites Toyah, Peter and Spider to a gig, but Toyah and Spider decide to spend the night alone instead.

However, Spider’s boss ruins their plans and tells him that he has to keep an eye on Griff at the gig, leaving Toyah devastated.

Will Spider be able to make things up to Toyah?

7. Fiz is haunted by the past

Fiz is feeling insecure when Ty joins a taekwondo class, leading her to remember his secret meetups with Alina when he started attending yoga classes.

Later on, more of her troubled past is unearthed when she gets a call from a journalist.

The journalist wants to write up an article on John Stape, telling her that there’s going to be a book about the killer.

Tyrone tells Fiz that Phill has to be the one behind it.

But, is Phil still obsessed with writing a book about Fiz’s ex or is someone-else to blame?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

