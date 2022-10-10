Next week’s Coronation Street spoilers reveal that Harvey is back with a strong warning for Leanne, Nick and Sam.

But, will they listen to his warning?

Elsewhere, Summer discovers she is pregnant.

And, Stu gets a bombshell.

All this and more in next week’s Coronation Street spoilers.

1. Harvey warns Leanne in Coronation Street spoilers

Leanne decides to accept Harvey’s invitation to visit him in prison.

However, she’s shocked when he tells her that Sam’s been writing letters to him.

After Harvey warns her to stop Sam from sending more letters, Leanne goes home to confront Sam.

Sam explains that he just wanted to know why his mum was killed.

He’ll stop writing the letters as long as he can visit Harvey in prison.

Leanne and Nick make it clear that Sam is going nowhere near Harvey.

However, later on, Sam confesses to Hope that he’s gone behind his dad’s back and has sent Harvey another letter – he’s sent him a questionnaire to answer.

Will this cause trouble for Sam?

2. Fern steals Bernie’s job in Coronation Street spoilers

Fern dresses up as Bernie and attends Bernie’s job interview with the high-end agency.

She gets given a cleaning job at a jewellery shop and is given the responsibility of locking the shop up afterwards.

Later on, Fern sees the perfect opportunity to rob the shop whilst pretending to be Bernie.

Bernie’s shocked when the police turn up and arrest her for the robbery.

Realising that Fern’s framed her, Bernie explains that Fern was pretending to be her.

However, when the police try calling the number Bernie gave them for Fern, there’s no luck in reaching her.

Will the police believe that Fern exists?

3. Summer’s pregnant

Gemma is over the moon with the new jacket she got from the charity clothes swap and shows Ches.

However, when she’s out of the room, her phone rings.

Ches goes to grab it from Gemma’s pocket but is shocked when he sees a positive pregnancy test drop out.

Gemma promises Ches that it’s definitely not hers and sets out to find its owner.

After first accusing Daisy and Carla, Gemma speaks to Paul about the mystery.

Paul takes a look at the jacket the test fell out of and realises that it’s Summer’s.

4. Summer shares her concerns

Paul asks Summer about the test leading her to open up about her pregnancy.

She tells Paul that she’s back with Aaron and will talk things through with him.

However, things become complicated when Paul lets Summer’s secret slip over a family lunch in The Rovers.

Later on, Summer tells Aaron that Esther – the woman running the charity clothes swap with her – has offered to adopt the baby.

She then tells Aaron that she’s worried about bringing up the baby as well as managing her diabetes.

As Billy, Paul and Todd also worry about how the pregnancy will affect Summer’s body issues, will Summer decide to keep her baby?

5. Daniel lets go of the past

Daniel tells Daisy that he’s ready to clear out some of Sinead’s old things.

He decides to give her clothes to the charity clothes swap.

Later on, Daniel asks Daisy to move in with him, but she has concerns.

She opens up to Jenny about feeling uncomfortable moving into the flat he used to share with Sinead.

But, will Daisy try to convince Daniel to look at other properties?

6. Bridget drops a bombshell on Stu

After finding out that Bridget and Lucy have been charged for murder, Stu gets a bigger shock when Bridget calls him and drops a bombshell.

She tells him that they’ve both pleaded guilty and that she need him to look after Eliza.

Whilst Stu agrees, he’s devastated when a social worker turns up and comes to take Eliza into care.

She can’t live with Stu until his name is officially cleared.

Is Stu’s reputation still affecting his relationship with his family?

7. Leo is reported missing

Stephen’s left feeling sick to the stomach when Jenny explains that she’s not heard anything from Leo.

He tries to cover for himself, but things get worse when Leo’s dad, Teddy, turns up and says that he’s calling the police to report Leo missing.

Will the police catch Stephen out?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

