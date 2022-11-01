Coronation Street spoilers: First look at all-new pics for Nov 7-11

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Tyrone attacks a journalist as he tries to defend his family at a Q&A session about the John Stape book.

But, will his actions cause him to fall out with Hope?

Elsewhere, Bernie begs Fern’s ex-husband to help her track her doppelgänger down.

And, Summer moves out.

All this and more in Coronation Street spoilers for November 7 – 11.

1. Tyrone attacks a journalist

Tyrone and Fiz are desperate to remove Hope’s name from the John Stape book.

When Tyrone finds a leaflet about a Q&A session for the book, he heads to the hotel to see what they’re saying about his family.

He’s furious when the journalist suggests that Fiz was involved in John’s crimes.

Tyrone is furious and slaps the journalist in the face, quickly getting arrested by the police.

Fiz is horrified when she finds out what Tyrone’s done and manages to talk the journalist out of pressing charges.

When Tyrone comes home, Fiz starts rowing with him.

His altercation with the journalist was filmed and has gone viral online.

Fiz blames Tyrone for causing the book launch date to be moved forward to the end of the week.

2. Hope feels unsafe

Adam tells Fiz and Tyrone that it will cost £100k to try and remove Hope’s name from the book.

Knowing that they can’t afford to do so, they tell Hope that the book is going to be published and they can’t stop it.

Hope is furious and blames her parents for making her feel unsafe.

Later on, the police come round and arrest Tyrone on suspicion of assault.

They’ve had complaints of Tyrone punching the journalist after the viral video was published.

When Fiz tells Chesney about Tyrone’s arrest, Hope tells her that she wants to stay with Chesney.

When the book gets published, Tyrone buys all of the stock from the local shop so that no-one else can, and even brings a cardboard cut-out of John home from the shop’s display.

As Hope comes home, Fiz and Tyrone desperately try to hide her from the truth.

However, Hope manages to find the cardboard cut-out of her dad as she heads to the backyard.

She comes face to face with her criminal father (well, sort of).

How will Hope cope with the discovery?

3. Sam asks for Roy’s help

Sam researches restorative justice and asks Roy if he’ll visit Harvey with him as Nick won’t.

Worried, Roy tells Nick about Sam’s plan.

However, Leanne suggests that Nick should let Sam visit Harvey, but will he let him?

4. Summer moves out

Todd is shocked to find that Summer is moving out and into the builder’s yard with Aaron, Amy and Jacob.

Billy realises how overprotective he’s been.

When Todd tells Summer that Billy’s upset, she tells Billy that she’ll miss living with him and that she loves him.

However, Billy soon starts to worry again when he visits Summer at her new home.

As Billy asks to be let in to the flat, Summer thinks quickly.

Mike and Esther are in the flat.

But, will Billy realise what Summer’s up to?

5. Bernie asks Fern’s ex-husband for help

Bernie receives the date for her plea hearing for the robbery.

She’s desperate to track Fern down and prove her innocence.

With this, she dresses up as Fern and heads to the country club.

She tries to work her magic and get the receptionist to reveal where Fern lives, but she doesn’t give her the information she wants.

When Bernie tries to search for the address herself, a club member, Howard, starts questioning her on her identity.

Bernie explains that she’s Fern, but Howard sees through her disguise.

He’s Fern’s ex-husband.

Bernie has no choice but to revealing the truth about how Fern framed her for a robbery.

Howard then tells Bernie that Fern’s a con artist.

Realising that his support could be valuable, Bernie begs Howard to help her track down Fern.

But, will he agree?

