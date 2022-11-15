Coronation Street spoilers: Hope Martha and Harvey
Coronation Street spoilers: First Look at all-new pics for Nov 21-25

Is Hope turning into her father?

By Carena Crawford
| Updated:

Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal Hope finally flips – with a hammer in her hands!

How far will she go?

Meanwhile, an old flame returns for Ken, and Sam meets his mother’s killer.

Find out what’s happenining in next week’s Coronation Street spoilers right here.

1. Hope cashes in

Fiz and Tyrone are shocked to find the John Stape books missing and confront Hope.

Hope lies she threw them in the bin…

Fiz and Tyrone look sympathetic as they talk to Hope on Corrie

But actually she’s made £75 selling them to her school mates!

She is also part of a group chat about her dad and plans a special tribute to him at school.

2. Hope attacks

Hope at school wielding a hammer on Corrie

Hope steals a hammer from Tyrone’s toolbox and sneaks it into her school bag.

Fiz and Ty are very concerned when they find the hammer missing and Hope’s stash of cash.

They’re right to be concerned because at school Hope overhears two Year 11 girls calling her a nut job.

She takes out the hammer and walks towards them… What revenge is Hope planning?

3. Sam visits Harvey

Nick and Sam meet Karis the facilitator and head into the visiting room to see Harvey.

Sam interrogates his mum’s killer, determined to get answers.

Harvey admits Leanne was his intended victim.

He then reveals his mum died when he was 14.

Nick is appalled by Harvey’s confession about Leanne and is uncomfortable with the whole situation.

But he looks the killer in the eyes as Sam continues.

Sam quizzes Harvey further and suggests his mum’s death sent him off the rails.

Harvey is rattled and storms out, but later in his prison cell looks at Sam’s list of questions again.

4. Martha returns

Nigel suggests his actress friend could replace an over-performing Mary in the play.

Ken and Brian try to save Mary by suggesting she tones things down, but Mary won’t hear of it.

Brian and Ken suggest maybe the actress could just coach Mary, rather than causing upset by replacing her.

But the actress has already arrived…

Ken is shocked when his old flame Martha turns out to be the actress!

Will her return affect his relationship with Wendy?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

