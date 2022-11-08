Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal Leanne has a revelation for Nick.

Meanwhile, Debbie also has news for him. How will he cope with the double blow?

Also, Alya makes a decision about her future and Bernie is kidnapped!

All this and more in next week’s Coronation Street spoilers.

Coronation Street spoilers for November 11-14

1. Leanne drops a bombshell on Nick

Nick is having a bad week anyway, but then Leanne has some more news.

She leaves him completely thrown when she drops her bombshell.

Harvey has agreed to see Sam in prison.

Will the couple decide to let him visit the killer?

2. Debbie’s money troubles deepen

Debbie has had no luck selling her hotels.

She realises she must sell her share of the Bistro to avoid bankruptcy.

Nick and Leanne are only able to make her a low offer, but Ronnie gets a broker involved.

The broker urges Nick and Leanne to sell too, but what will they decide?

More Coronation Street spoilers

3. Stu struggles with Eliza

Stu gets the OK for Eliza to move in, but he worries when she asks after her mum in prison.

He agrees to take Eliza to visit Bridget, but is it a good idea?

4. Dee-Dee and Alya strike a deal!

Adam offers Dee-Dee a job at the solicitors, which she accepts – depending on the salary!

Dee-Dee then offers to take on Alya and train her up as a legal secretary.

Alya is unsure what to do and confides in Yasmeen about the opportunity she’s been offered.

Yasmeen is thrilled and urges her granddaughter to take it with both hands.

5. Bernie kidnapped

Bernie comes up with a plan to trap Fern, and plans to meet her in Frescho’s car park.

But it ends in more touble for Bernie when masked men grab her and throw her in the back of a van. Will she be okay?

6. Howard caught out?

Howard calls at No.5 and talks about the value of the stolen jewellery.

Gemma calls him out insisting he would only know the value if he was the thief – has Howard been rumbled?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

