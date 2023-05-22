Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal Justin has his day in court. But can Ryan and Daisy face it – and will he get sent down?

Meanwhile, Gemma and Chesney are getting married. But the spectre of Paul’s illness is hanging over him. Can he help his sister have her dream wedding?

Also, Roy goes in for his surgery and Evelyn has a huge confession for him.

All this and more in next week’s Coronation Street spoilers.

Coronation Street spoilers

1. Daisy conned by Karen

Justin’s sister Karen calls at the pub and tells Daisy she’s sorry for Justin’s attack. She admits she wants to see her brother sent down for such a terrible crime.

Daniel is suspicious, but Daisy is touched by her support. Is she making a mistake being so trusting?

Ryan and Carla are furious to see them being so pally and a row kicks off. Ryan starts throwing insults.

He reveals Daisy split him up from Alya and the great lengths she went to. Karen uses the evidence of Daisy’s manipulative nature to help her brother in court.

2. Ryan refuses to face court

When Ryan finds out Karen used his outburst to strengthen Justin’s case, he is too distressed to go to court. He heads back to the flat and Carla desperately tries to call him when he doesn’t show at the courthouse.

Daisy goes to see him, where he reveals Karen was spying on them. She’s stunned, but begs Ryan to reconsider as they need his evidence to make sure Justin goes down.

Daisy is stressed when he refuses, the thought of facing Justin alone too much to bear.

Daniel visits Ryan and begs him to reconsider testifying. He points out if Justin walks free, Daisy will live in constant fear, but Ryan refuses. Is Justin going to get away with what he did?

3. Daisy faces Justin

With Justin in court, Daisy crumbles and insists she can’t face him. But Carla urges her to prove Justin can’t control her and Daisy enters the witness box – however, can she relive the attack?

4. Justin goes free?

As Justin enters the witness box he describes his version of events. What will he tell the court? And how will they react to his claims?

More Coronation Street spoilers

5. Gemma and Chesney get married!

Paul and Gemma make up and he battles his symptoms to walk her down the aisle. Gemma is in the most jaw-dropping dress of her dreams.

Gemma and Chesney exchange vows and it looks like nothing will spoil their big day. Their friends and family cheer as they are officially pronounced man and wife.

6. Paul breaks down

At the reception, Bernie is fuming to discover Linda paid for the wedding. Paul tries to diffuse the situation with a speech.

However, he soon becomes emotional and runs out, dragging his foot behind him – will he confess everything?

7. Paul lives for the now

Determined to live for the moment and make happy memories, Paul drags Gemma up for a duet. Billy and Bernie hit the dancefloor as the family enjoy the special day.

8. Paul finds out his fate

Paul and Billy visit the MND specialist to find out if Paul’s suitable for the Tofersen treatment, but will it be the news he wants to hear?

9. Paul’s friends rally

As Paul and Billy prepare for their holiday, Bernie recruits friends to help decorate the minibus ahead of their trip. It’s all smiles as they head away on their holiday, but will the spectre of Paul’s illness spoil things for them?

10. Fears for Roy grow

Worried Nina tells Evelyn Roy’s sleepwalking again. He leaves the cafe door open on one of his walks, unaware, causing Freddie to escape.

Roy is anxious about his operation, which is causing the sleepwalking. He finally confesses the truth to Nina about what’s going on.

11. Evelyn and Roy admit their feelings

Roy gives Evelyn a stack of letters to give out if he should die. Evelyn squeezes Roy’s hand as he’s wheeled away for surgery.

Evelyn is desperate to know what the letter to her says and can’t help herself so she opens it. She is touched when she reads how much she means to him.

Evelyn heads to the hospital to tell Roy how she really feels. However, she finds Yasmeen already there with a special surprise for Roy herself. Will Evelyn get the chance to admit her own feelings to Roy?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

