Coronation Street spoilers for next week have revealed Adam’s planning a big surprise for Sarah at the gender reveal party. Meanwhile Ryan’s getting in on the social-media action, and Bernie’s seeing spooks!

All this and more in next week’s Coronation Street spoilers.

Coronation Street spoilers

1. Sarah loses the baby?

Sarah is on edge as she gets more missed calls from Damon and she’s convinced husband Adam is behaving oddly, too.

Stephen tells her not to worry – Adam’s just planning a surprise gender reveal party. When Sarah arrives at the Bistro to find the Barlows and the Platts gathered, she tries to look surprised!

In front of all the guests, Sarah opens the balloon box ready to find out if her baby is a boy or a girl. But what will the balloon say?

Later, Sarah calls on Adam wanting to talk after everything that’s happened. She’s desperate to save her marriage.

Suddenly she’s hit with cramps and frantic that she could be losing her baby, she manages to get into a taxi to take herself to hospital.

Maria sees her go and tells Adam and he feels awful – he thought Sarah was faking the pains. He heads off to the hospital, where a terrified Sarah is waiting for news…

2. Sunita in spirit!

The Alahans hold a memorial dinner for Sunita, where Dev asks Asha if she got her bracelet back. Aadi stares at his sister as he confirms she did.

Meanwhile, Asha notices a ball of light in a photograph they’ve just taken and Bernie’s convinced it’s a spirit – but Dev quickly shuts down her superstitions.

When Aadi notices the picture of him and Asha has moved, and now faces the photo of his mum, Bernie puts it down to the presence of Sunita’s spirit.

Dev’s not happy about the theory though and calls it ‘supernatural nonsense’, while Paul humours Bernie as she tries to create a spiritual environment at home.

3. Ryan’s 15 minutes of fame

Ryan decides to call at the Rovers to apologise to Daisy and joins Jenny, Carla and Maria who are raising a toast to Johnny.

Carla takes some selfies on Ryan’s phone and uploads them. But she’s horrified when she realises she’s accidentally included a picture of Ryan’s naked torso!

And Ryan is FUMING.

But later he realises this could be a distraction for him and he shows Peter his new social media account. He explains he posts pics of his gym body – without revealing his face – and he’s already received hundreds of likes!

4. Stu’s worried

Worried Stu and Yasmeen break the news to Eliza that her mum has been moved to a prison in the north east. Eliza is upset because she knows this means she’ll hardly see her mum.

And that’s not the only trouble brewing. Stu’s jealous as Yasmeen gushes about how she and Roy made the perfect team at the pub quiz. And later, Stu admits to Alya that he’s worried Yasmeen’s going off him because she prefers Roy.

Alya’s convinced that’s not the case, and suggests Stu takes an interest in Yas’s hobbies.

But when Stu tells Yasmeen he’s booked a couple of places on an art course, Yas is thrilled – and calls Roy! Awks.

Alya explains Stu booked them for him and Yasmeen to do together and Yas apologises, realising she needs to make up to Stu!

Elsewhere, Eliza takes a secret video call from a man called Dom…

5. Last orders at the Rovers?

Jenny’s worried about money and confides in Owen that the Rovers is struggling financially. But she’s shocked when he suggests selling up. She is adamant that’s not an option!

Stephen suggests that instead of putting up prices, Jenny reduces her portion sizes. But how will the hot pots go down with the regulars? Well, what do you think?!

With the reduced portion sizes not a hit, Jenny tells Daisy and Glenda that she’s putting up prices and room rental – and cutting their shifts! The staff aren’t happy and the customers are fuming!

Sean hands out flyers for a darts night, hoping to attract more customers but nobody turns up, leaving Jenny utterly deflated.

Poor Jenny’s even more upset when she finds Kirk, Gary, George and Sean drinking beer and playing darts in Ed’s backyard. What a betrayal!

And later, a tearful Jenny confides in Daisy that with trade the way it is, they’re only weeks away from having to call time and close the Rovers for good! Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.