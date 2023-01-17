Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal Evelyn is convinced Tyrone is cheating again.

But is all as it seems?

Meanwhile, Hope suffers a devastating loss and Daisy gets a blast from the past.

All this and more in next week’s Coronation Street spoilers.

Coronation Street spoilers

1. Tyrone cheats again?

Evelyn is suspicious when Fiz goes to stay with her mum and Tyrone fails to kiss her goodbye.

Then Evelyn sees Tyrone head out suited and booted…

Convinced Ty is cheating, Evelyn tells Roy they have to follow him.

They find him at a hotel bar.

A blonde woman arrives and Tyrone puts his hand on her knee.

Evelyn is horrified, but what’s really going on here?

2. Daisy’s mum arrives

Daisy is shocked when she calls her stalker and her mum walks in holding the ringing phone.

Jenny is fuming when she arrives and sees Daisy sitting with her mum in the Rovers.

As Christina tries to make amends, Daisy isn’t interested.

She spells it out she doesn’t want her mum at the wedding.

Daniel later tries to build bridges between the pair, but will it work?

3. Maria targeted again

Max watches online as Blake films himself outside Speed Daal giving a racist rant.

He promises to put a stop to the drop-in centre.

It’s clear Blake’s target is Maria as he enters Speed Daal.

Maria delivers her speech welcoming refugees, but will Max rescue Maria before Blake can act?

4. Max arrested

David is horrified to see the content of Max’s racist videos and gets Adam to tell him what consequences he could face for possessing such material.

Things take a shocking turn when Max is arrested on suspicion of incitement to murder.

5. Stephen covers his tracks

Stephen’s horrified to discover his attack of Teddy will be on CCTV.

Can he delete it before anyone else sees?

More Coronation Street spoilers

6. Carla and Stephen at war

Stephen is shocked to come face to face with an old business associate.

Carla has put Stephen on packing with Kirk and Stephen is completely humiliated.

Stephen makes out to Dick that he’s a senior consultant at the factory.

When Carla finds out she fires Stephen for lying.

However, He spins her another tale to get her back on side.

After she witnesses him rallying the troops at the factory, Carla agrees he can keep his job.

7. Cilla dead

Hope agrees to look after Kirk’s dog, Peanut, for £10.

However, it’s soon clear Peanut and Cilla the Cinchilla aren’t going to be friends.

Hope‘s horrified when she finds Cilla’s cage open and Cilla dead on the floor.

Peanut watches from her basket, but did she kill Cilla?

8. Gemma’s service takes off

A potential client turns Gemma down over her lack of childcare qualifications.

Gemma is upset and tells Chesney she can’t run her business as planned.

Gemma then tells Michael she can’t look after Glory any more as without qualifications, she’s breaking the law.

Michael insists they carry on their arrangement, but on a more informal basis.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

