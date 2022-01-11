Coronation Street first look week 3
Soaps

Coronation Street spoilers: First look at all-new pics for January 17-21

Sally finally finds out the truth

By Carena Crawford
| Updated:

Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal Sally finally discovers the truth about Tim’s heart condition. But is it already too late?

Also, Yasmeen can’t forgive and Amy stages a protest.

All this and more in next week’s Coronation Street spoilers.

1. Tim’s lies grow

Coronation Street Mon 17 Jan Tim pays George a visit to sort out his own funeral. When Eileen discovers what is going on Tim swears her to secrecy.

Tim visits George to sort out his funeral.

Eileen finds out what’s going on, but Tim swears her to secrecy too.

Coronation Street Jan 17 evin advises Sally to speak to Tim rather than letting her imagination run away with her.

Meanwhile, Sally confides in Kevin about her marriage and he advises her to speak to Tim.

But what will he say when she confronts him?

2. Sally tracks Tim

Coronation Street 19 Jan Spotting Tim in the hotel bar with a bottle of fizz and two glasses, Sally confronts him.

Sally puts a tracker on Tim’s phone and follows him to a hotel bar.

She finds him with two glasses of fizz and confronts him. How will he explain himself?

Coronation Street Jan 21 Tim goes back to Aggie’s for a brew after his hospital appointment Sally spots his location on the tracker

The next day she tracks him again and sees he’s gone to Aggie’s house.

He’s there after his hospital appointment, but suspicious Sal assumes they’re having an affair.

3. Tim’s secret is out

Coronation Street Jan 21 When she spots Aggie through the window putting a comforting arm round Tim she screams. Aggie ushers her inside. As Tim plucks up the courage to tell Sally the truth, he’s suddenly wracked with pain and collapses, clutching his chest.

Sally screams when she spots Aggie comforting Tim through the window.

Wanting to end the secrecy, Aggie brings her inside and urges Tim to open up.

Coronation Street Jan 21 When she spots Aggie through the window putting a comforting arm round Tim she screams. Aggie ushers her inside. As Tim plucks up the courage to tell Sally the truth, he’s suddenly wracked with pain and collapses, clutching his chest.

Tim plucks up the courage to tell Sally the truth, but he suddenly collapses in pain, clutching his chest.

Sally’s stunned as the truth about Tim’s condition comes out and Faye is also angry.

Will Tim be okay?

4. Yasmeen can’t forgive or forget

Coronation Street Jan 17 Alya tells Yasmeen she’s proud of her for donating the £30k to Joseph’s appeal. Yasmeen refuses to be drawn and Alya’s left hurt.

Alya wants to build bridges with her gran.

She tells Yasmeen she’s proud of her for donating the £30k to Joseph’s appeal.

Coronation Street Jan 17 Alya tells Yasmeen she’s proud of her for donating the £30k to Joseph’s appeal. Yasmeen refuses to be drawn and Alya’s left hurt.

Yasmeen refuses to be drawn and Alya is hurt her gran still won’t forgive her.

Coronation Street Jan 19 Despite Stu’s gratitude Yasmeen is still furious with Zeedan and makes it clear she wants him nowhere near the restaurant.

With Stuart under pressure at Speed Daal, Zeedan steps in to help out.

But Yasmeen is still furious with her grandson and doesn’ thank him.

Coronation Street Jan 19 Despite Stu’s gratitude Yasmeen is still furious with Zeedan and makes it clear she wants him nowhere near the restaurant.

With Yasmeen wanting him nowhere near the restaurant, will Zeedan accept Leanne’s offer of a job at the bistro?

5. Amy fights the school

Coronation Street Jan 17 a crowd gathers to watch Amy spray painting the words ‘Stop Protecting Sex Offenders’ onto the side of a building.

Amy is determined to make the school act over the upskirting photos.

She spray paints the wall of the school saying ‘stop protecting sex offenders’.

Mrs Crawshaw suspends her for vandalising school property.

Coronation Street Jan 19 Billy tells summer her open letter has gone viral and he's proud of her

Summer writes an open letter and posts it to social media in support of Amy and shaming the upskirters.

Billy discovers the letter has gone viral and tells Summer he is really proud of her for standing up for herself.

Coronation Street Jan 21 The reporter from the Gazette arrives at the protest, how will Mrs Crawshaw react.

When Mrs Crawshaw tells the girls her solution: they must wear shorts under their skirts, they are horrified.

Amy and Summer lead a protest outside the school.

Coronation Street Jan 21 The reporter from the Gazette arrives at the protest, how will Mrs Crawshaw react.

As Amy, Summer and their classmates stand outside with banners and signs, Daniel secretly phones a reporter from the Gazette.

The reporter arrives at the protest, but how will Mrs Crawshaw react to her questions?

6. Dev and Bernie kiss

Coronation Street Jan 17 When Dev suggests they have a night out, Bernie pulls him in for a kiss.

Bernie calls at the shop and asks Dev for first refusal on any stock he’s throwing away.

Dev suggests the pair have a night out and Bernie pulls him in for a kiss.

7. Craig investigates

Coronation Street 21 Jan Emma panics as Craig tries to find the owner of the crutch

Craig is determined to find out who the crutch belongs to.

Emma panics when he tracks it back to Trafford Health Services. Will her secret come out?

8. Dev’s gesture backfires

Coronation Street Jan 21 Dev brings a food parcel, but while Gemma is delighted, Chesney refuses his charity

Dev calls round with a food parcel for Gemma and Chesney.

Gemma is delighted, but Chesney refuses the charity.

9. Carla upset with Jenny

Coronation Street 21 Jan Carla is disappointed to find Jenny having lunch with Leo

Carla calls at the Rovers to have lunch with Jenny, but is miffed to find she’s going on a date with Leo.

Coronation Street 21 Jan Carla is disappointed to find Jenny having lunch with Leo

Jenny meets Leo’s housemates and is reminded of the age gap once again.

He then asks her to meet his parents. Will Jenny keep seeing him?

Want more spoilers from Coronation Street? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Coronation Street spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Ben Shephard
Ben Shephard seeks professional help as he recovers from New Year ‘incident’
Peter Andre and his wife Emily supported following Katie's attack
Peter Andre supported by fans after ex Katie Price brands wife Emily a ‘disgusting person’ in deleted rant
Coleen Nolan apologises after Loose Women fans expect her to clear up 'feud' claims
Loose Women star Coleen Nolan apologises after failing to clear up ‘feud’ claims
Emily Andre, Katie Price and husband Peter
Emily Andre ignores Katie Price drama as she gushes over husband Peter ahead of 10th anniversary
richard madeley on good morning britain
Good Morning Britain: Richard Madeley returns as his appearance distracts viewers
Chelsea Aaron EastEnders
Why is EastEnders not on tonight? When is it back?