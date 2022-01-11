Coronation Street spoilers: First look at all-new pics for January 17-21

Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal Sally finally discovers the truth about Tim’s heart condition. But is it already too late?

Also, Yasmeen can’t forgive and Amy stages a protest.

All this and more in next week’s Coronation Street spoilers.

1. Tim’s lies grow

Tim visits George to sort out his funeral.

Eileen finds out what’s going on, but Tim swears her to secrecy too.

Meanwhile, Sally confides in Kevin about her marriage and he advises her to speak to Tim.

But what will he say when she confronts him?

2. Sally tracks Tim

Sally puts a tracker on Tim’s phone and follows him to a hotel bar.

She finds him with two glasses of fizz and confronts him. How will he explain himself?

The next day she tracks him again and sees he’s gone to Aggie’s house.

He’s there after his hospital appointment, but suspicious Sal assumes they’re having an affair.

3. Tim’s secret is out

Sally screams when she spots Aggie comforting Tim through the window.

Wanting to end the secrecy, Aggie brings her inside and urges Tim to open up.

Tim plucks up the courage to tell Sally the truth, but he suddenly collapses in pain, clutching his chest.

Sally’s stunned as the truth about Tim’s condition comes out and Faye is also angry.

Will Tim be okay?

4. Yasmeen can’t forgive or forget

Alya wants to build bridges with her gran.

She tells Yasmeen she’s proud of her for donating the £30k to Joseph’s appeal.

Yasmeen refuses to be drawn and Alya is hurt her gran still won’t forgive her.

With Stuart under pressure at Speed Daal, Zeedan steps in to help out.

But Yasmeen is still furious with her grandson and doesn’ thank him.

With Yasmeen wanting him nowhere near the restaurant, will Zeedan accept Leanne’s offer of a job at the bistro?

5. Amy fights the school

Amy is determined to make the school act over the upskirting photos.

She spray paints the wall of the school saying ‘stop protecting sex offenders’.

Mrs Crawshaw suspends her for vandalising school property.

Summer writes an open letter and posts it to social media in support of Amy and shaming the upskirters.

Billy discovers the letter has gone viral and tells Summer he is really proud of her for standing up for herself.

When Mrs Crawshaw tells the girls her solution: they must wear shorts under their skirts, they are horrified.

Amy and Summer lead a protest outside the school.

As Amy, Summer and their classmates stand outside with banners and signs, Daniel secretly phones a reporter from the Gazette.

The reporter arrives at the protest, but how will Mrs Crawshaw react to her questions?

6. Dev and Bernie kiss

Bernie calls at the shop and asks Dev for first refusal on any stock he’s throwing away.

Dev suggests the pair have a night out and Bernie pulls him in for a kiss.

7. Craig investigates

Craig is determined to find out who the crutch belongs to.

Emma panics when he tracks it back to Trafford Health Services. Will her secret come out?

8. Dev’s gesture backfires

Dev calls round with a food parcel for Gemma and Chesney.

Gemma is delighted, but Chesney refuses the charity.

9. Carla upset with Jenny

Carla calls at the Rovers to have lunch with Jenny, but is miffed to find she’s going on a date with Leo.

Jenny meets Leo’s housemates and is reminded of the age gap once again.

He then asks her to meet his parents. Will Jenny keep seeing him?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

