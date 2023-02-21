Coronation Street spoilers: First look at all new pics for February 27 – March 3

Coronation Street spoilers for next week have revealed a nightmare for Amy Barlow as she and Aaron get drunk together and things take a dark turn.

How will she cope with the aftermath of what’s happened?

Elsewhere there is more stalker horror for Daisy, and Stephen steps up his campaign against Carla, but has it backfired this time?

All this and more in Coronation Street spoilers.

Coronation Street spoilers

1. Amy’s night out ends in horror

Things are rocky between Summer and Aaron this week as Summer discovers Aaron’s been chatting to his ex, Mia. Summer’s neediness also causes ructions between her and bestie Amy and the pair aren’t on good terms.

Despite all that, the youngsters arrange a night out at the bistro to celebrate Aaron being promoted at the garage.

As Amy and Aaron get ready together at the flat, the sexual chemistry between them is crackling.

And soon they’re sharing a kiss.

But Amy feels too guilty and pulls away.

She goes along to the night out but as Aaron and Summer snipe at one another, Amy feels too rotten about what she’s done to enjoy herself and heads home early.

Back at the flat later, Aaron and Amy play drinking games and polish off every bit of alcohol in the flat.

Amy heads into the bedroom on the hunt for more booze but decides she’s too drunk to carry on and she feels sick, so she falls into bed.

But Aaron’s soon climbing into bed beside her and trying to kiss her. Amy’s oblivious as Aaron carries on…

2. Daisy’s stalker gets closer

Bride-to-be Daisy is thrilled when the catering company says they will send her some wedding cake samples to taste.

Daisy excitedly assembles the troops for their opinion, with Daniel, Ken, Jenny and Gemma gathering to try the tasty treats.

But there’s a shock in store for poor Daisy when she opens the door to find the samples have been delivered by stalker Justin.

She’s appalled and Daniel’s fuming, but the delivery firm refuses to take action.

Later, Daisy’s hair trial is cancelled and Jenny suggests using Maria. At first, Daisy isn’t keen and Maria is offended. But when Daisy apologises the women get together and Daisy opens up about her stalking nightmare.

Maria shares her own experience and advises Daisy goes to the police.

Daisy does as Maria suggests and is granted a hearing for a Stalking Protection Order.

3. Paul struggles with his injuries

Paul’s desperate to get back to work after his accident but when he shows up at the yard it’s clear he’s not safe.

With the injury to his hand not properly healed he struggles to tie his shoelaces and later almost hurts himself cutting panels.

Ed orders him home and Billy and Dee-Dee convince him he needs to sue.

When Dr Gaddas tells him it could take 12 weeks for his hand to properly heal, Gemma talks her brother into suing Carla for loss of earnings.

Paul speaks to Peter, who has realised that Carla wasn’t insured to drive the van that she was in when she hit Paul. Wanting to protect his wife, Peter offers Paul £15,000 on condition he drops his case against Carla.

Paul accepts but later he returns the money after speaking to Dee-Dee. He says he needs to wait for a proper diagnosis.

Chesney is surprised when Paul shows up at their house and hands him a wad of cash. Paul explains he’s taken out a loan and he wants to help his sister and Ches.

He assures Chesney that he’ll be able to pay back the loan as soon as his compensation comes through.

4. Stephen’s plan backfires!

Stephen’s plan to oust Carla from Underworld comes unstuck when he gathers the shareholders on the workforce and Faye tips off her boss!

Meanwhile, Dick Havisham arrives and belittles Stephen for being incompetent, while Carla soon walks in too and she’s got something to say about Stephen’s plan to undermine her!

Out for revenge, Stephen waits while Carla prepares for a presentation and then laces her tea with LSD.

But when Carla takes a sip she complains he’s used full-fat milk and Stephen realises – to his horror – that he’s given her the wrong tea meaning either he or Sarah have drunk the drugged drink.

When Stephen gets to the presentation, his vision becomes blurred and he starts sweating. hen he takes to the stage, he realises he’s drugged himself.

What will he do?

Later,Stephen heads to the precinct to meet two shady drug dealers and buy some more dodgy pharmaceuticals.

But when the dealers laugh in Stephen’s face and pocket his cash without handing over the goods, the murderer sees read.

Is he about to kill again?!

5. Faye’s baby sadness

Faye Windass confides in stepmum Sally that she’s heard from Jackson, the dad of her daughter Miley.

Faye gave birth as a young teen and Miley has been living with Jackson and his family in Canada.

But now he’s got in touch saying he’ll be in Manchester if she wants to meet them.

Faye admits to Sally that she’s come to terms with not being a mother since her early menopause.

Will seeing Miley stir up feelings she’s put aside?

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!