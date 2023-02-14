Coronation Street spoilers: First look at all-new pics for February 20-24

Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal David makes a huge mistake when he kisses Maria.

But will Shona find out?

Meanwhile, Daisy lashes out at Justin and finds herself in a lot of trouble.

All this and more in next week’s Coronation Street spoilers.

1. David kisses Maria

David worries for Max after he is beaten up at the STC.

Maria finds him drunk in Victoria Garden.

She’s sympathetic, but when he leans in for a kiss, she pushes him away and sends him home.

Shona is mortified when she finds out and tells David she’s leaving him – has he lost everything?

2. Stephen keeps drugging Carla

Stephen is annoyed Carla is planning to come back to work so visits her at home.

He pretends he’s just bringing her a file, but actually he has something else in mind…

Stephen slips LSD into her drink.

Carla soon feels dizzy and disorientated again.

Worried Peter says he’s calling the doctor.

But what will the doctor say?

Stephen thinks he’s won…

He tells Elaine he is able to repay her loan in full.

But he’s dismayed later in the week to find Carla fighting fit and ready to return.

Stephen asks Sarah to talk to Carla about her mental health, but will it work?

3. Daisy hits out

Daisy is bombarded with messages from Justin and is upset the police aren’t taking her seriously.

PC Scott later likes all of Daisy’s holiday photos, freaking her out even more.

She later finds Justin on the Street with a bunch of flowers.

Daisy angrily grabs the bouquet and stamps on it.

Justin tries to comfort her, but she lashes out and punches him.

The police later arrest Daisy for assault.

4. Alya reclaims her life

Alya meets Jayden, a client who’s accused of stabbing someone.

She angrily lays into him about what it’s like to be stabbed, and it’s clear she’s struggling with what happened to her.

Alya agrees to visit Max in the training centre.

Max tells her his life was a mess, but will it give her some closure?

5. Griff cuts a deal

Spider visits Griff and agrees to get his sentence reduced if he reveals where his funding came from.

Will Griff agree?

Just as Maria is receiving a cheque from Len Cameron, Spider and the police arrive in stab vests.

Has Griff revealed all? And will the police catch their man?

6. Paul hides health secret

Todd urges Paul to come clean to Billy so they can reunite.

Despite getting back together with Billy, Paul is hiding concerns for his health when he can’t grip a glass properly.

7. Brothers reunited?

Nina lends a man £10 for a suit for his immigration interview.

Evelyn is scathing, but had to eat her words when the man returns Nina’s money.

Daryan overhears and finds out the man was in the same processing centre as his brother – will they be reunited?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

