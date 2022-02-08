Coronation Street first look week 7
Coronation Street spoilers: First look at all-new pics for February 14-18

Amy has her drink spiked - will she be okay?

By Carena Crawford
| Updated:

Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal Amy‘s life is in danger when her drink is spiked.

As Jacob acts fast to save her, will she be okay?

Meanwhile, Daniel finally makes his choice before asking Max for help.

And, a familiar face returns to see Chesney.

All this and more in next week’s Coronation Street spoilers.

1. Amy is spiked

Coronation Street Feb 14 Jacob asks Amy Summer and Asha to go clubbing after the dance

Jacob suggests Summer, Amy and Asha go clubbing with him after the Valentine’s dance.

The girls agree and excitedly meet up with him outside a club.

Coronation Street 14 Feb Amy becomes woozy and collapses as Jacob yells at Asha to call an ambulance

However, at the club Amy becomes increasingly woozy and Jacob takes her outside to a bench.

She suddenly collapses and Jacob yells at Asha to call an ambulance.

Coronation Street 14 Feb Amy becomes woozy and collapses as Jacob yells at Asha to call an ambulance

With Amy unconscious on the floor, Jacob gets her into the recovery position.

Amy is rushed to hospital where her blood tests reveal GHB in her system.

Who spiked Amy’s drink?

2. Linda returns

Coronation Street Feb 16 Linda arrives stunning Chesney and Gemma

Bernie and Chesney bury the hatchet, leaving Gemma thrilled.

However their celebrations are short-lived when Joseph’s gran, Linda, arrives at No.5 unannounced.

Coronation Street Feb 18 Linda is shocked to find out about Joseph going missing from Dev

Linda questions how hard it must be with five kids.

Chesney insists he’s coping fine, but Joseph doesn’t seem sure.

Linda heads to the Rovers where Dev tries to chat her up.

Coronation Street Feb 18 Linda is shocked to find out about Joseph going missing from Dev

When Bernie interrupts and makes a nasty comment, Dev’s annoyed and hits back.

He fills Linda in on what Bernie did with Joseph.

Coronation Street Feb 18 Linda is shocked to find out about Joseph going missing from Dev

Linda is shocked and fuming Chesney kept this from her.

She immediately goes to confront him.

Coronation Street Feb 18 Chesney admits life has been tough and Linda assures him she's there for him

Chesney finally opens up and admits life has been really tough.

Linda assures him he has her full support. She also reveals she’s staying longer, but will Chesney be pleased?

3. Daisy and Daniel finally reunite

Coronation Street Feb 14 Daisy leans in for a kiss and Daniel responds

Daniel and Daisy are together in the Rovers back room sharing a bottle of wine and getting on well.

Daisy leans in for a kiss and Daniel responds. They head upstairs together.

4. Lydia plays games

Coronation Street Feb 14 Lydia opens sexy lingerie in the factory and makes out to Sarah they're from an ex

Lydia opens a gift bag of sexy lingerie making out it’s from an ex.

Sarah is confused, however, she’s distracted and annoyed when Adam cancels their Valentine’s date.

5. Elaine ruffles Tim’s feathers

Coronation Street 16 Feb Elaine is doing a course in heart health and checks Tim's pulse before checking her coursework

Elaine takes a course in heart health and checks Tim’s pulse, but wrongly assesses the results.

Tim panics, but when Elaine checks it again and it’s normal, he’s relieved.

6. Max finds the spiker?

Coronation Street Feb 18 Daniel asks Max to download footage of the dance for the police

Daniel asks Max to download the footage from the Valentine’s Ball to help the police find whoever spiked Amy.

Max agrees, but when he watches it back, he’s shocked by what he sees.

Coronation Street Feb 18 David brings a police officer home and asks Max to hand over his footage

Meanwhile, David returns home with a police officer and demands Max hands over the camera.

Max does as he’s told, but what will the police find?

7. Toyah confides in Abi

Coronation Street Feb 18 Toyah confides in Abi she and Imran are considering adopting Elsie and Abi squirms with guilt

Toyah and Imran are asked to consider adopting Elsie, but Toyah is worried they aren’t solid enough.

Revealing Imran cheated on her, Toyah confides in Abi and admits she’s scared to commit to him further. Abi squirms knowing the truth, will she confess?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

