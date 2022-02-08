Coronation Street spoilers: First look at all-new pics for February 14-18

Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal Amy‘s life is in danger when her drink is spiked.

As Jacob acts fast to save her, will she be okay?

Meanwhile, Daniel finally makes his choice before asking Max for help.

And, a familiar face returns to see Chesney.

All this and more in next week’s Coronation Street spoilers.

Read more: Coronation Street fans furious after ITV ‘disregards’ them again

1. Amy is spiked

Jacob suggests Summer, Amy and Asha go clubbing with him after the Valentine’s dance.

The girls agree and excitedly meet up with him outside a club.

However, at the club Amy becomes increasingly woozy and Jacob takes her outside to a bench.

She suddenly collapses and Jacob yells at Asha to call an ambulance.

With Amy unconscious on the floor, Jacob gets her into the recovery position.

Amy is rushed to hospital where her blood tests reveal GHB in her system.

Who spiked Amy’s drink?

2. Linda returns

Bernie and Chesney bury the hatchet, leaving Gemma thrilled.

However their celebrations are short-lived when Joseph’s gran, Linda, arrives at No.5 unannounced.

Linda questions how hard it must be with five kids.

Chesney insists he’s coping fine, but Joseph doesn’t seem sure.

Linda heads to the Rovers where Dev tries to chat her up.

When Bernie interrupts and makes a nasty comment, Dev’s annoyed and hits back.

He fills Linda in on what Bernie did with Joseph.

Linda is shocked and fuming Chesney kept this from her.

She immediately goes to confront him.

Chesney finally opens up and admits life has been really tough.

Linda assures him he has her full support. She also reveals she’s staying longer, but will Chesney be pleased?

3. Daisy and Daniel finally reunite

Daniel and Daisy are together in the Rovers back room sharing a bottle of wine and getting on well.

Daisy leans in for a kiss and Daniel responds. They head upstairs together.

4. Lydia plays games

Lydia opens a gift bag of sexy lingerie making out it’s from an ex.

Sarah is confused, however, she’s distracted and annoyed when Adam cancels their Valentine’s date.

5. Elaine ruffles Tim’s feathers

Elaine takes a course in heart health and checks Tim’s pulse, but wrongly assesses the results.

Tim panics, but when Elaine checks it again and it’s normal, he’s relieved.

Read more: Coronation Street leavers 2022 – who’s off?

6. Max finds the spiker?

Daniel asks Max to download the footage from the Valentine’s Ball to help the police find whoever spiked Amy.

Max agrees, but when he watches it back, he’s shocked by what he sees.

Meanwhile, David returns home with a police officer and demands Max hands over the camera.

Max does as he’s told, but what will the police find?

7. Toyah confides in Abi

Toyah and Imran are asked to consider adopting Elsie, but Toyah is worried they aren’t solid enough.

Revealing Imran cheated on her, Toyah confides in Abi and admits she’s scared to commit to him further. Abi squirms knowing the truth, will she confess?

Want more spoilers from Coronation Street? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Coronation Street spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.