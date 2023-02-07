Coronation Street spoilers: First look at all-new pics for February 13-17

Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal Stephen plots against Carla when she humiliates him, but will she work out what’s going on?

Meanwhile, Max is sentenced, and Sarah makes a big confession.

All this and more in next week’s Coronation Street spoilers.

Coronation Street spoilers

1. Rufus dies?

Stephen begs Rufus to reconsider resurrecting the deal after Carla makes him an offer.

She says if Rufus will sign the contract, Stephen can have a permanant job and 15 percent commission.

Rufus isn’t interested and hands Stephen a vial of LSD before going to the bathroom to snort cocaine.

But as Stephen begs him to reconsider, Rufus suddenly collapses, grabbing his chest.

2. Stephen drugs Carla

Stephen is fuming when Carla makes him office manager.

He wants revenge for the humiliation.

He slips the LSD from Rufus into Carla’s coffee.

Stephen is pleased as she drinks it non-the-wiser.

Carla is disorientated and woozy as she walks onto the factory floor and begins to get paranoid.

When Peter sees her later, he worries her psychosis is returning.

3. Carla runs Paul over

After drinking another LSD laced coffee, Carla gets behind the wheel to go to a meeting.

Clearly in no fit state, she drives off down the street with Sarah, Abi and Stephen in pursuit.

Meanwhile, Paul is testing Peter’s new motorbike.

Carla crashes into Paul, sending him flying.

As Paul lies in pain on the ground, will he be okay?

And will anyone realise what’s really wrong with Carla?

4. Max is sentenced

David and Spider are both in court to hear Max’s sentence.

David is worried sick about his son, but what will the verdict be?

Max is given a six month sentence and tells David not to visit him.

However, as he heads to the secure training centre, Max realises the other lads are about to make his life hell.

5. Sarah confesses to Michael

When Adam suggests now is the time to try for a baby, Sarah confides in Michael.

She tells him she doesn’t want another baby – but will she be honest with Adam?

6. Peter’s bike theft

Peter manages to trade his tablet for a motorbike, however soon the police want answers.

They ask why he’s in possession of a stolen motorbike – is Peter in trouble?

7. Brian annoys Amy

Brian moves into Amy’s flat temporarily and tries to impress her uni mates.

But his impression of Vernon Kay isn’t a hit and Amy vows to get rid of him.

8. Alya under pressure

Yasmeen tries to get Alya to write her victim statement, but Alya shuts her down.

Is she struggling with everything that’s happened?

Meanwhile, Zeedan’s wife shows up and wants answers – can Alya and Zeedan put her straight?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

