Coronation Street spoilers: First look at all-new pics for December 5-9

1. Tyrone proposes to Fiz in Coronation Street spoilers

Hope returns to school following her suspension, but things get awkward when the counsellor quizzes Fiz and Ty about their family background.

Meanwhile Tyrone decides it’s time to put a ring on it and proposes to Fiz.

2. Fiz gets a shock

As Fiz and Tyrone celebrate, they’re interrupted by the journalist who wrote the book about John Stape.

He apologises and gives Fiz his research, not wanting it to fall into the wrong hands.

3. Hope, Sam and Joseph try to contact John Stape

Fiz and Chesney hide a bag of John‘s stuff in their cupboard.

Hope suggests to Joseph and Sam that they hold a séance to contact her late dad.

As the séance begins Joseph goes into the cupboard for some biscuits and the bag with John’s stuff in it falls out.

The contents of the bag spill out leaving Hope, Sam and Joseph freaked out.

4. Tim tells Stephen about Elaine’s past with Geoff in Coronation Street spoilers

Tim sees Stephen and Elaine together and is worried.

As Elaine reassures Tim that Stephen is honest and not like Geoff, Stephen retrieves his phone.

Later Tim quizzes Stephen about his intentions with Elaine, explaining her past with Geoff.

6. Audrey, Gail and Sarah find out the truth about Stephen?

Stephen lies to Audrey and Gail and says he had one too many, fell on his arm and stayed at a friend’s house.

But after Gail googles Six Fellas, she confronts Stephen about his call with his boss.

Meanwhile Sarah is gutted after her meeting with a potential investor, saying she messed things up.

After telling Gail and Audrey about her great proposal, they put pressure on Stephen to invest the £10k she needs.

7. Stephen plays a cruel trick on Elaine

Stephen plays a cruel trick on Elaine, sending an abusive text to his own phone making out it’s from Gabrielle.

When Elaine suggests Gabrielle is gaslighting him, Stephen makes out it’s only what he deserves.

Elaine tells Stephen she was in an abusive relationship and wants to help.

8. Maria plans to make a change

After discovering that nearly all the signatures on the petition were from fake accounts, Maria addresses the Christmas market committee.

She shares her plan to rename it to Winter Market to support the refugee centre.

Councillor Cameron objects but Maria overrules leaving him furious.

9. Alya threatens Griff

Alya confronts Griff over his racist comments and threatens to call his employer.

Griff warns her she will regret it if she does.

