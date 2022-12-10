Coronation Street spoilers: First look at all-new pics for Dec 25-Jan 6

Coronation Street spoilers for Christmas and New Year are here and it’s all going on!

Fiz and Tyrone’s big day has arrived, but she has no idea and threatens to ruin everything.

Meanwhile, the walls are closing in on Stephen – can he escape?

And will Spider survive Griff’s attack?

All this and more in Christmas and New Years spoilers for Coronation Street.

1. Fiz storms out of Christmas

Fiz is gutted to received chocolates and keyring for Christmas from Tyrone.

Tyrone shares a secret grin with the girls, but when they come down in their outfits, they find Fiz has gone!

She has no idea about the surprise wedding and storms out to buy a turkey.

But the car breaks down!

Fiz has also left her phone at home and is stranded down a country road.

She stops a passing walker for help.

Can he help her get back – or is her Christmas surprise ruined?

2. Tyrone cancels the wedding?

Tyrone heads to the wedding hoping Fiz makes it.

Bernie and Dev promise they’ll get Fiz there.

But with no sign of her, Tyrone’s forced to tell everyone the wedding is off.

They head to the Rovers for the wedding buffet, but can Ty turn things around?

3. Gail confronts Stephen

Gail is growing increasingly suspicious of Stephen and voice her concerns to Nick.

She is soon confronting her brother after speaking to Gabrielle…

4. Teddy’s return busts Stephen?

Stephen panics to learn Teddy is back and has information.

He intercepts Teddy on his way to the Rovers to tell Jenny.

Drunk Teddy says Leo never made it to Canada and the texts were sent from Weatherfield.

Stephen knows he has to act fast or his secret will be exposed.

5. Teddy dead?

As Teddy crosses the street, he’s hit by a van and lies sprawled in the road.

Nick sees the accident and also see Stephen with him.

Stephen watches on, but is this the answer to his prayers?

Will Teddy survive?

As Teddy is taken to hospital, Stephen later covers his tracks by visiting Jenny.

He tells Jenny Teddy said Leo didn’t want to see them again.

6. Teddy moves in

Stephen is quietly pleased when Teddy takes a turn for the worse.

He accompanies Jenny to visit Teddy in hospital, where he opens his eyes, causing Stephen to panic.

Teddy has temporary memory loss and Jenny invites him to move in while he recovers.

Stephen is horrified when Teddy arrives, knowing his secret is close to being exposed.

7. Ken and Jenny save Christmas

Jenny tells Ken what happened to Daniel’s engagement ring for Daisy.

Ken is thoughtful and wants to help.

Will Daniel finally get his chance to propose to the woman he loves?

And will Daisy say yes?

8. Todd kisses Laurence

Laurence thinks Todd doesn’t like him and asks Todd to give him a chance. In fact, quite the oppposite is true!

The guys bond over a bottle of wine and Todd moves in for a kiss – will Laurence respond?

9. Laurence exposed as a murderer?

Todd overhears Mary and Rita discussing the death of Laurence‘s wife and what big news it was.

He starts investigating and immediately jumps to his own conclusions about what really happened…

10. Max leaves?

Max is thrilled with his Christmas present – a state of the art editing package.

But when David makes a joke about Griff, Max storms off and later announces he’s moving in with Griff.

11. Sarah left with nothing?

Sarah quits her job and falls out with Carla.

However, she’s horrified when Stephen reveals he can’t find the cash to back her business.

12. Griff traps Spider

Griff calls Spider to his flat supposedly to discuss taking on Maria.

But Spider has no idea what Griff’s really planning…

Spider then gets a message from Max asking to meet.

But he finds Griff waiting for him with a crowbar in the ginnel.

Griff knocks him out cold and leaves him for dead…

Will Spider survive?

11. Roy gets smart

Roy takes the plunge and buys a new smartphone.

But he’s left bewildered as Nina shows him how to use it.

12. Mike and Esther exposed

Summer’s horrified to answer the door to bailiffs.

When Esther and Mike return Summer demands answers.

13. Damon reels Jacob in

Damon gives Jacob a full-time job at the bistro.

But Jacob’s horrified when his dad asks him to take delivery of a package.

14. The market targeted in horror attack?

Lauren receives a message telling her to stay away from the market.

Max is worried and insists they need to call the police and warn people to stay away.

15. Trouble for Peter and Carla?

Peter takes Carla to Speed Daal for a New Year’s Eve dinner and she’s underwhelmed.

Is there trouble in paradise?

