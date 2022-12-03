Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal Daisy has a health crisis and Daniel can’t cope.

Meanwhile, Ken considers leaving Weatherfield.

And, Tyrone’s plans are under threat.

All this and more in next week’s Coronation Street spoilers.

1. Ken to leave Weatherfield?

Martha tells Ken she is heading to Hull for a new play and she’s leaving tomorrow.

Ken’s gutted, but she suggests he moves with her. Will he go?

Martha later introducers herself to Wendy and apologises for stealing Ken away.

But Wendy shocks her by revealing she actually broke up with Ken.

2. Tyrone’s huge wedding mistake

Tyrone is planning a surprise wedding and shows Abi and Kevin the dress he and Gemma have picked for Fiz.

Abi tells him it’s awful and Fiz will hate it!

3. Fiz ruins her surprise?

Beth agrees to alter the dress in the hope Fiz will like it.

But when Fiz walks in on Gemma modelling the dress and Beth pinning it, she wants to know what’s going on!

Will they be able to throw her off the scent?

Or has Fiz realised what Ty is up to?

4. Daisy finds a lump

Daisy finds a lump in her breast and is shaken.

She breaks the news to Daniel, who tries to hide his fears as he insists he’ll take her to the doctors.

5. Daniel lets Daisy down

Daniel promises to meet Daisy, but overwhelmed, gets drunk instead.

Jenny’s horrified he’s let Daisy down, but can Daniel put it right?

6. Damon arrives

Jacob is upset when a man from his past, Damon, turns up.

He tells him to get lost, but who is Damon?

7. Summer’s lies exposed

Summer is horrified when Mike insists on attending her scan with her.

As the truth comes out, Mike and Esther offer Summer a way out of her predicament…

8. Griff reels Max in

Griff gives Max a new laptop and tells him he’s in charge of the gang’s social media now.

Will Max get in even more trouble?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

