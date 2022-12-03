Coronation Street spoilers: Daisy, Gemma, Fiz comp image
Soaps

Coronation Street spoilers: First look at all-new pics for Dec 12-16

Will Ken leave Weatherfield?

By Carena Crawford
| Updated:

Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal Daisy has a health crisis and Daniel can’t cope.

Meanwhile, Ken considers leaving Weatherfield.

And, Tyrone’s plans are under threat.

All this and more in next week’s Coronation Street spoilers.

1. Ken to leave Weatherfield?

Martha looks serious as she talks to Ken on Coronation Street

Martha tells Ken she is heading to Hull for a new play and she’s leaving tomorrow.

Ken’s gutted, but she suggests he moves with her. Will he go?

Wendy looks at Martha as they chat on Coronation Street

Martha later introducers herself to Wendy and apologises for stealing Ken away.

But Wendy shocks her by revealing she actually broke up with Ken.

2. Tyrone’s huge wedding mistake

Tyrone is planning a surprise wedding and shows Abi and Kevin the dress he and Gemma have picked for Fiz.

Abi tells him it’s awful and Fiz will hate it!

3. Fiz ruins her surprise?

Beth agrees to alter the dress in the hope Fiz will like it.

But when Fiz walks in on Gemma modelling the dress and Beth pinning it, she wants to know what’s going on!

Will they be able to throw her off the scent?

Or has Fiz realised what Ty is up to?

4. Daisy finds a lump

Daisy finds a lump in her breast and is shaken.

She breaks the news to Daniel, who tries to hide his fears as he insists he’ll take her to the doctors.

5. Daniel lets Daisy down

Daniel promises to meet Daisy, but overwhelmed, gets drunk instead.

Jenny’s horrified he’s let Daisy down, but can Daniel put it right?

6. Damon arrives

Jacob is upset when a man from his past, Damon, turns up.

He tells him to get lost, but who is Damon?

7. Summer’s lies exposed

Summer is horrified when Mike insists on attending her scan with her.

As the truth comes out, Mike and Esther offer Summer a way out of her predicament…

8. Griff reels Max in

Griff gives Max a new laptop and tells him he’s in charge of the gang’s social media now.

Will Max get in even more trouble?

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2022 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

Related Topics

Coronation Street Coronation Street Spoilers TV Spoilers

Trending Articles

Helen Flanagan at he NTAs and her ex partner Scott
Helen Flanagan split: Star to reunite with ex Scott Sinclair ‘for sake of children’?
Adam White on 24 Hours in Police Custody
24 Hours in Police Custody: Adam White’s ‘would-be burglars to sue’ over their injuries?
I'm A Celebrity 2022 star Sue Cleaver looking concerned
I’m A Celebrity 2022: Corrie star Sue Cleaver called out over ‘vile’ behaviour
Rob Rinder smiling
Judge Rinder star Rob Rinder shares his ‘profound sadness’ after ‘sudden’ death
Mike and Zara Tindall smiling
Zara and Mike Tindall share their Christmas plans amid claims they’ll remain in Australia
Carol Vorderman speaking on This Morning
This Morning today: Carol Vorderman admits ‘I feel rough and look it’ as she details illness