In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Tyrone finds out the truth about his mum, Cassie. But, how will he react?

Also, Lauren tries to sleep with Roy to thank him for giving her a bed for the night.

And, Ryan is in desperate need of some help as Gary comes to the rescue.

All this and more in Coronation Street spoilers.

Coronation Street spoilers

1. Tyrone finds out the truth about Cassie

Tyrone leaves a message for Evelyn and tells her that he’d like her to be there for Hope and Ruby’s summer spectacular show.

However, Evelyn and Cassie move into a flat at the precinct, with Evelyn deciding not to go and instead be there for Cassie.

Cassie then asks Evelyn if she can go to get a coffee as she’s clean and wants to get out.

She tricks Evelyn and ends up going to the Bistro where the summer show is being held, telling Tyrone that she’s his mum.

As Hope and Ruby ask to meet their new grandma, Evelyn tells Tyrone that she was going to tell him about his mum once she knew that she was clean.

After speaking to Abi and Kevin and being warned about introducing Cassie to Hope and Ruby, Tyrone visits Cassie at the flat. But, will he let his mum into his life?

2. Stephen tries to hide the evidence

Lou tells Carla and Stephen that the police will be looking into the tie pin and missing watch.

With this, Stephen steals Lou’s hotel key and goes through her bag, pocketing the tie pin.

Afterwards, Lou speaks to Stephen and reveals that she’s looking for the person who took the tie pin. But will she work out that Stephen stole it?

3. Lauren offers to sleep with Roy

In the café, Lauren brings a customer up on their short-changing leading Max to praise her. She soon tries to kiss him before realising that she’s made a stupid mistake.

Heading back to the café, Lauren tells him that she’s messed up and wants to resign. As Roy offers her a bed for the night, she offers to sleep with him in return, horrifying him.

Later on, Roy worries when he can’t find Lauren and neither Max or Shona have heard from her.

Lauren then turns up and speaks to Max and Shona, telling them that she tried to sleep with Roy because she thought that’s what men expect.

4. Gemma has a hard day at work

Henry tries to make Gemma feel comfortable as she attends a board meeting for Newton and Ridley. However, Philip Newton is rather disapproving.

Gemma returns to the Rovers and tells Jenny and Daisy about her hard day at work. But, will things get better?

5. Gary comes to Ryan’s rescue

Ryan gets out a box of steroids but is frustrated when he discovers that they’ve all leaked.

After Ryan’s encouraged by Carla to go outside and meet Alya, Alya reports back that he’s quite restless.

Later, Ryan goes into his bedroom holding a needle but hides it when he sees Carla making his bed. Once she’s gone, he punches the wardrobe.

After going for a run, Ryan has heart palpitations and his legs give way.

Gary spots Ryan falling to the floor and does his best to help him, telling him to take deep breaths.

Noticing Ryan’s energy drink, Gary asks if he’s had anything else with it. But, will Ryan be truthful about his use of steroids?

6. Ronnie and Debbie take a chance

Ronnie and Ed decided to form a business – Ediron Developments. However, Ronnie soon gets annoyed with Ed for his lack of ambition.

In the hotel bar, Debbie spots a local entrepreneur – Jason Drinkwater – celebrating a deal with Philip Newton. With this, Ronnie’s prompted to explain that he does pub renovations. But, will he strike up some business?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

