Coronation Street spoilers: First look at all-new pics for Aug 29-Sept 2

Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal a potential new romance on the cards for Jenny as she kisses Stephen.

Elsewhere on the cobbles, Audrey is delighted to finally reopen her salon and get back to what she loves doing best.

Also, Aaron upsets Summer on her birthday.

All this and more in next week’s Coronation Street spoilers.

1. Jenny tells Leo to leave for Canada

Leo’s backtracked on his plan to go to Canada and takes up a new labouring job with Ed.

Jenny tells him that he should still go to Canada without her as it will better his career.

2. Jenny kisses Stephen

Jenny assumes that her relationship with Leo is over and tries to remain upbeat.

Stephen takes advantage of Jenny’s situation and kisses her, but he has money on his mind.

Stephen’s been told that Jenny is the sole owner of the pub and sees her new single status as a chance to cash in.

As the pair share a drink and get close at the back of the Rovers, Gemma and Leo head over to surprise Jenny.

Leo hasn’t given up on his girlfriend and has come to propose to her.

Gemma walks in on Jenny and Stephen and tries to block Leo from seeing them together.

Will Leo catch them at it?

3. Spider rejects Toyah

Spider and Griff gate-crash Toyah and Peter’s conversation at Roy’s and soon start talking about the dodgy ways of Nadeem Atallah who Carla is doing business with.

Toyah learns from Spider that Nadeem is known for his unethical working practices and goes to tell Carla.

She doesn’t listen to her, insisting on going ahead with the deal.

Spider and Griff plan on ambushing Nadeem and exposing him, seeing as Carla wouldn’t listen to their advice.

Toyah wants to join in with their plan but Spider won’t let her, leaving her upset.

Is Spider protecting Toyah from getting into trouble?

4. Dev’s outburst shocks Aadi

Teens Kelly and Aadi need written consent from a parent or guardian to go ahead with their entry into the Gazette wedding competition.

Dev, Maria and Gary are all against the engagement and won’t give their approval.

Dev brings up Kelly’s background, suggesting that she’s not good enough for his son.

A row breaks out with Aadi falling and banging his head. Aadi insists he’s moving out away from his dad.

As Asha tries to talk Aadi round, can the father and son make amends?

5. Summer’s birthday shock in Coronation Street spoilers

It’s Summer’s 18th birthday and she’s off to Speed Daal to celebrate the occasion.

Over dinner, Billy gives her a letter that her dad wrote for her 18th, taking her aback.

She can’t bring herself to open it.

Later, Billy tells Summer that she qualifies for a glucose monitor, leaving her furious as Billy and Aaron spoke to her nurse without her consent.

Calming down, she reads her dad’s letter and starts to question her actions.

What does the letter say?

6. Audrey reopens her salon

Audrey reopens the salon, with her family gathering around for the grand reopening.

At the happy occasion, Stephen prompts his mum to sign the trust fund but she no longer wants to.

Audrey then tells her loved ones about her suicide attempt, after an overdose of sleeping pills.

She declares that she’s given everyone equal shares in her will except from Stephen who said he didn’t want the money.

How will Stephen react to this news?

7. Dylan wants to move in with Sean

Dylan confesses that he was never bullied but just wanted an excuse to live with his dad in Weatherfield.

Sean tells Dylan that he’ll try and ask his mum if he can stay with him.

8. Bernie teams up with her doppelganger

Bernie tells Ches and Gemma that she didn’t steal Joseph’s uniform, with Fern later dropping it by.

Fern suggests to Bernie that she could do a favour for her as they look so alike.

Will their plan work?

