Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal Paul is told he likely has motor neurone disease. But will he tell his friends and family the heartbreaking truth?

Meanwhile, Tracy takes action to get justice for Amy. But has she gone too far?

Plus, Stephen’s under pressure and Craig struggles to impress.

All this and more in next week’s Coronation Street spoilers.

Coronation Street spoilers

1. Paul gets devastating health news

When Paul finds out Dee-Dee is paying his wages personally, he packs his bags.

He insists she finds a proper flatmate as he’s not a charity case.

Paul then has his appointment with the neurologist who tells him he may have onset motor neurone disease.

As he heads for a meal with his family, will he tell them the truth?

2. Paul turns to crime

Paul keeps his potential diagnosis a secret and sets about planning to earn some fast cash.

After finding out from Nick Damon is bad news, Paul gets to thinking.

He approaches Damon and tells him he doesn’t have long to live and needs to make some money.

Damon gives him the details of a bloke in need of a driver for an insurance scam. Will Paul break the law?

3. Tracy takes action

Tracy turns up at the police station and glues herself to the front desk.

She insists she’s not going anywhere until they take Amy’s rape allegation seriously.

Amy is devastated to arrive and find Tracy about to give an interview to a reporter from the Gazette.

She begs her mum to keep quiet, but will Tracy listen?

4. Aaron off the hook?

Aadi verbally attacks Aaron for raping Amy, but Aaron insists Amy has now changed her story.

Aadi is placated, but Summer is not convinced by Amy’s u-turn. Has Aaron got away with it?

5. Carla returns

Michael asks Stephen for a cut of the profits, but he is distracted by a surprise arrival.

Carla comes back from the clinic – but will she get the factory back?

6. Elaine pressures Stephen

Stephen is cornered when Elaine tells him the solicitor needs proof of funds for their house purchase.

With Stephen under pressure again, what will he do next?

7. Craig grows jealous

Faye wants Miley to meet Craig, but he invites Beth along too.

Craig desperately tries to impress, but is he trying too hard?

After another visit Faye says goodbye to Jackson and Miley at the tram stop.

Craig soon admits he feels jealous of Jackson – how will Faye react?

8. A blast from the past for Glenda

As George and Todd show tricky customer Estelle out of the undertakers, Glenda recognises her.

They’re friends from their cruise ship days and Estelle has an investment opportunity that Glenda might find too hard to resist.

9. Damon hounds Sarah

Damon continues his pursuit of Sarah and it’s not long before Dee-Dee spots the chemistry between them.

As Sarah continues to make her feelings perfectly clear, how far will Damon go to get the girl?

10. Brian and Mary grow closer

Brian tells Mary he’s going to Napoli to visit his long-lost cousin, Isabella.

He asks for Mary’s help and she tells him she’d be delighted to go with him – but is that what he meant?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

