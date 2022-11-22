Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal Leanne lashes out after Debbie does her dirty.

Meanwhile, Nick has a plan to fix it – but it comes with a very high price indeed…

Also, Summer faces heartbreak.

All this and more in next week’s Coronation Street spoilers.

1. Leanne lashes out

Nick and Leanne celebrate a deal with Debbie.

However, they then discover there’s dry rot all over the bistro.

Fuming Leanne confronts defiant Debbie in the Rovers.

Debbie is unrepentant.

Angry Leanne makes a lunge for Debbie, who also has to be held back.

Can they resolve their differences?

2. Nick does a deal with the devil?

Nick needs money for the bistro sale and repairs and when Harvey offers it to him, he is torn.

Instead, Nick decides to ask Sam if they can use his inheritance from Natasha.

But Sam wants to save it to spend on university fees when the time comes.

Nick lies to Leanne he’s taken the money from Sam’s inheritance, but has he really taken it from Harvey?

3. Summer loses the baby

Summer doubles over in pain and starts bleeding so heads to the hospital.

She is devastated to learn she has suffered a miscarriage.

Summer feels awful when Mike and Esther plan for her to move in until the baby is born.

They tell her they’ve redecorated the spare room for her.

Esther puts her hand on Summer’s stomach, but it’s all too much for Summer.

She rushes out, much to Esther and Mike’s shock, but will Summer reveal the truth about the baby?

4. Desperate Stephen dies?

Stephen is forced to take a job as a delivery driver, but is accosted by teenagers.

After they steal his delivery box, work phone and money, Stephen spots Elaine approaching.

He attempts to race away on his moped so she won’t spot him.

But disaster strikes and he loses control of the bike.

Stephen lies sprawled in the road – will he be okay?

5. Maria under threat

Maria holds a meeting to discuss the refugee centre, but Griff and his gang approach.

He shows Maria a petition against the centre online and she is horrified to see so many signatures.

6. Steve’s lies exposed

Steve returns from Spain with a broken ankle, but lies to Tracy about how it happened.

However after an altercation with Tim, the truth comes out that he broke it at a foam party with gorgeous girls!

7. Sean and Laurence over for good?

Todd helps a drunk Laurence get a taxi home after he gets in a state about missing Sean.

But Eileen spots them together and gets the wrong end of the stick…

Laurence visits Sean to put things right, but Sean accuses him of getting off with Todd.

When Sean later discovers the truth, he knows he’s probably blown it with Laurence for good.

8. Ken drawn to Martha

Ken and Martha discuss script rewrites over a cup of tea.

When Wendy texts him Ken’s forced to explain he has another engagement, but is he falling for Martha again?

9. Sarah’s new business venture

Michael shows Sarah his designs for loungewear and she is impressed.

They decide to go into business together using his designs and her marketing experience – what could go wrong?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

