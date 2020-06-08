Coronation Street SPOILERS: Faye to catch Geoff out as she moves in with him?

In next week's Coronation Street, Faye decides to move into No.6 with her grandad Geoff. But will she uncover the dark secret he has been hiding?

Currently, Geoff's wife Yasmeen is in prison awaiting trial for attempted murder. However, Geoff has been abusing Yasmeen for months and was threatening to kill her before she attacked.

Since returning home from hospital, the radio DJ made sure to get rid of the footage from his secret camera which showed what really happened that night. He has since moved in with son Tim, daughter-in-law Sally and granddaughter Faye.

Geoff deleted the video footage (Credit: ITV)

In this week's episodes, unsure about Geoff's side of the story, Sally asks him to move out.

But in next week's previews, it's revealed he won't be living on his own.

Whilst she's at work in the factory, an angry Geoff confronts Sally and tells her she's causing him and Tim too much stress.

Sally doesn't trust Geoff (Credit: ITV)

Later, Faye tells Sally and Tim that she's going to move in with Geoff to show him some support. But Tim is furious with his wife.

Will Faye uncover something in the house which could prove Yasmeen's innocence?

Coronation Street: Could Faye catch out Geoff?

Will Faye be the one to uncover the truth? (Credit: ITV)

As viewers know, Geoff deleted the important video footage from his computer. However, some fans pointed out that files can be recovered.

With Faye being a tech-savvy teenager, could she be the key to uncovering the truth? Will she go onto Geoff's laptop and find the 'deleted' files?

What happens in this week's episodes?

In this week's episodes, Yasmeen tells Alya about some of the things Geoff did to her, including making her eat her pet chicken and forcing her to clean.

Yasmeen pleads not guilty (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Sally tells Tim she isn't convinced about Geoff's story and wants him to move out.

Later, Geoff is left furious when he finds out Yasmeen has entered a not guilty plea.

Coronation Street airs Monday, Wednesday and Fridays on ITV at 7.30pm

