Coronation Street spoilers: Faye leaves the street – but will vengeful Craig get her sent down?

Latest Coronation Street spoilers have revealed that Faye Windass is set to leave Weatherfield for good… but with Craig aware of her misdemeanors, will he be sending her off the street in a prison van?

This comes as Faye is torn between leaving Weatherfield with Jackson or daughter Miley, or staying behind to marry Craig. While her heart goes out to Miley and Jackson, she fears that petty Craig might put her away, should she break his heart.

What will she – and Craig – decide to do? Read our Coronation Street spoilers for this storyline in full below.

Faye tells Gary that she wants to go with Jackson and Miley (Credit: ITV)

Faye feels trapped as Miley and Jackson plan their exit

As the story continues, Craig tries to assure Faye that he would never report her to the police. He suggests that they should buy a flat together and set a date for their wedding.

Later, when Tim admits how relieved he is that she chose Craig over Jackson, Faye feels more trapped than ever. Will she change her mind?

Jackson and Miley invite Faye out on one last outing as a family before they leave – but she can’t bring herself to go. Instead, she breaks down to Gary, and tells him that she wants to be with Jackson. She admits that Craig knows something about her that could put her back in prison.

What will Faye decide to do?

Faye bids farewell to her family

Faye tells Craig that Jackson and Miley will be visiting to take some family photos before they leave for Slough. As Faye, Craig, Jackson, Miley, Tim and Sally pose for family photos, Miley explains how she plans to put together an album to remember them all by.

Faye does her best to conceal her emotions – but Craig can see she’s deeply upset. He tells Faye that if she wants to go with Jackson and Miley then she should. What will she do next?

Craig tells Faye that she should leave if she wants to (Credit: ITV)

If you love her, let her go

Her case packed, Faye approaches the car – she has made her decision. As the car pulls away with Faye inside of it, Craig watches, heartbroken.

How will Craig cope with his heartbreak?

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!