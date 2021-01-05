Coronation Street spoilers reveal Faye fears she may be pregnant with Ray’s child and is forced to tell her dad Tim what happened to her.

Last month, Ray forced Faye to sleep with him. He later tried to force himself upon her in his office, but when she demanded he stop, he refused. It was only when Faye’s brother Gary walked in that Ray stopped.

On New Year’s Eve, Faye confessed to Gary and Maria that she attacked Adam Barlow in the Bistro believing him to be Ray.

Ray forced Faye to sleep with him (Credit: ITV)

But next week, Tim asks Maria if she’s still got the rucksack that he lent to Gary. But Maria explains she got rid of all of Gary’s stuff.

Faye confides in Maria that living with the guilt is making her ill and she’d rather own up to her crime.

Gary calls Maria from prison and she tells him how much Faye is struggling. But is there something else bothering her?

Faye confides in Maria that living with the guilt is making her ill (Credit: ITV)

A police officer calls to question Tim about the rucksack found in Gary’s possession, revealing it contained the weapon used in Adam’s attack.

Tim confides in Sally. He tells his wife that Faye hasn’t been herself recently and is worried she might have something to do with the weapon in the rucksack.

Tim quizzes Faye about the rucksack (Credit: ITV)

Later Tim quizzes Faye about the rucksack and wonders if she knows anything about the attack on Adam. But Faye struggles to keep a lid on her anxiety and denies all knowledge.

Coronation Street: Faye thinks she’s pregnant

Faye thinks she could be pregnant (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street SPOILERS: Todd Grimshaw will ‘lose everything’ after Paul Foreman plot is exposed

In a state of panic, Faye announces she’s going to spend the night at Maria’s. She soon drops the bombshell on her sister-in-law that she might be pregnant with Ray’s baby.

Meanwhile Tim is suspicious and calls at the flat. But when he’s there he spots the pregnancy test and demands answers.

Faye realises she needs to tell her dad what’s been going on and tells him how Ray tried to rape her and she attacked Adam thinking it was Ray.

Tim wants to go to the police

Tim wants to go to the police (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Who plays Nina in Coronation Street? What else has actress Mollie Gallagher been in?

Raging, Tim goes off to try and find Ray. Tim visits Gary in prison and tells him he knows everything and they need to go to the police.

But Gary insists for Faye’s sake, they must keep a lid on it. But will Tim agree?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm. There is an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

Will you be watching Coronation Street next week? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.