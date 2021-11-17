Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal Faye Windass comes home from prison.

In next week’s scenes Faye returns home from prison to find Craig has decorated the house in yellow ribbons. Pointing out that she’s only out on bail, Faye flees upstairs upset.

Soon Faye comes back downstairs and apologises to Craig for overreacting.

Tim and Gary assure Craig that Faye really cares about him and just needs time to adjust.

It’s not long before Faye starts working back at the Bistro but she’s extremely nervous and drops a tray of food.

Faye admits defeat and tells Debbie that she can’t work there as it brings back terrible memories.

Later Tim suggests that Faye could take over Alina’s sales job at the factory. Sarah agrees and offers Faye a month’s trial.

In Speed Daal Sally, Tim, Gary and Craig raise a toast to Faye and her freedom.

Coronation Street: Why did Faye go prison?

Faye was sentenced to three months in prison for attacking Adam Barlow.

Last year, Faye worked at the Bistro and her boss Ray Crosby made advances towards her.

He told her that if she wanted to move up at the Bistro, she would have to sleep with him.

In December when they were alone in the Bistro, Ray forced himself on her and when Faye told him to stop he wouldn’t.

However when Faye’s brother Gary came in, Ray stopped.

Later, Adam Barlow was drinking alone at the bar and was attacked by an unseen person.

It was revealed that Faye attacked Adam, thinking he was Ray.

Faye told Gary and he tried to get rid of the trophy Faye used to hit Adam, as the police were looking for it.

But when Gary was caught with the weapon and arrested, Faye came clean and told the police she hit Adam thinking he was Ray.

Adam didn’t want charges pressed when he found out what happened to Faye, but she was still charged.

Faye was sentenced to three years in prison.

