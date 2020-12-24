Coronation Street spoilers reveal Arthur invites Evelyn to move away with him. But will she accept his offer?

On the day before New Year’s Eve, Arthur calls in the café with a belated Christmas present for Evelyn.

But she gives him the short shrift and Arthur heads out deflated, leaving the present on the table.

Arthur has a Christmas present for Evelyn (Credit: ITV)

Asserting that she wants nothing more to do with Arthur, Evelyn picks up the Christmas present and heads out.

The week after New Year, Evelyn battles her feelings for Arthur.

When she sees him approaching with a bunch of flowers, she’s quick to tell him he can shove his romantic gestures.

However when she finds out from George that Arthur’s wife’s funeral took place that day and the flowers were for her, she’s awash with guilt.

Coronation Street: Arthur asks Evelyn to move to Canada with him

Evelyn goes to find Arthur and tells him how sorry she is to hear about Beryl.

Arthur asks Evelyn to move to Canada with him (Credit: ITV)

Arthur breaks the news to Evelyn that he plans to move back to Canada the next day and suggests that she should come with him. Evelyn is stunned. But will she go with him?

When Evelyn reveals to Tyrone that she’s considering moving to Canada with Arthur, he is upset. Will Evelyn choose love, or to be with her family?

Later, Alina tells Tyrone that she’s struggling to find an affordable flat. He politely asks her to come and stay at No.9 and a thrilled Alina accepts.

Tyrone invites Alina to stay with them (Credit: ITV)

However soon Tyrone is left regretting his hasty offer.

What happened between Arthur and Evelyn?

A few months ago Arthur and Evelyn began officially going out.

However she soon discovered he had been visiting the hospital. She asked him about his visits, fearing he was unwell, but Arthur revealed his wife Beryl, is the one in hospital.

Evelyn split with Arthur when she found out about Beryl (Credit: ITV)

Beryl had a stroke four years before and was left badly brain damaged.

Will Evelyn leave Walford with Arthur?

Corrie airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm. With an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV

