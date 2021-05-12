Coronation Street spoilers reveal Evelyn Plummer will be returning to the cobbles tonight.

Evelyn has been away from Weatherfield for a few months. But when she returns, she ends up upsetting her pal Roy.

In tonight’s scenes (Wednesday, May 12) Roy is at the hospital with Nina and finds her packing her bag.

Nina explains that she’s discharging herself as she needs to revisit the scene of the attack to try and jog her memory.

Concerned for her wellbeing, Roy talks her out of it and convinces her to stay at the hospital.

Later, Evelyn returns to the cobbles from her train trip. She stops in at the cafe.

However when she’s rude about Kirk’s IQ, Roy loses it. He likens her vitriol to that suffered by Nina and throws her out.

Later Evelyn returns to the café and apologises for her insensitive remarks.

Roy admits that he overreacted when he’s really just worried about Nina and Evelyn is sympathetic.

Coronation Street: Where has Evelyn been?

Earlier this year, Dame Maureen Lipman’s partner of 13 years, Guido Castro, died.

Maureen revealed that he had contracted COVID, however his death wasn’t caused by the virus.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, she said: “He got Covid. It wasn’t Covid that killed him but it weakened him terribly.”

She added: “We don’t know how he got it, or when, or if he had it when he got the vaccine.

The businessman was living in a respite home and had a form of Parkinson’s disease.

Maureen also took time away from the soap to wait for her coronavirus vaccine.

Whilst Maureen was away from the soap, her character Evelyn has been on a trip.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

