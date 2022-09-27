Coronation Street spoilers: Emotional exit as one resident leaves after life-changing news

Next week’s Coronation Street spoilers reveal that James Bailey is leaving Weatherfield to embark on a new journey in London.

As James gets offered job as a football coach, he decides to take it.

Is James leaving for good in next week’s Coronation Street spoilers?

James’ career was up in the air (Credit: ITV)

James’ career was on the line

Viewers will know that James recently suffered a cardiac arrest when playing at The Rovers’ charity football match.

He collapsed on the pitch, with Michael having to perform CPR on him.

When he was taken to hospital, he needed to have an ICD fitted.

He was diagnosed with a heart condition called cardiomyopathy.

This unfortunately meant that Weatherfield County decided to pay him off, as the doctor at the hospital warned that he may never get to play football again.

Thankfully his sister Dee-Dee arrived on the cobbles and used her skills as a lawyer to get James the best deal possible when the football club decided to pay him off.

With his career doomed, James was devastated.

Lily helped inspire James again (Credit: ITV)

James’ regained his spark

This week, James gives Lily her first football session.

He can’t play anymore and looks for a job at The Bistro.

However, at his interview, he tells Debbie that he’s not even interested in the job and is just trying to please his family.

Later on, Lily thanks James for the help and tells him that he helped her get onto the football team.

This inspires James to not give up on his passion for football.

James gets a new job but it’s in London (Credit: ITV)

James leaves Weatherfield

Spoilers for next week reveal that James is leaving Weatherfield.

Ronnie tells him about a job in London.

They’re looking for a football coach at a youth centre.

James is eager to jump on the opportunity and realises that moving to London will mean that he’s closer to Danny.

Later, he finds out that he got the job, but it means that he starts tomorrow.

He tells his family the news which leads them to say their goodbyes, as James makes a quick dash out of Weatherfield to get to his first shift on time.

