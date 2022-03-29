Coronation Street spoilers: Emma makes hasty exit after shocking secret is exposed

Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal Emma leaves Weatherfield after the truth of her and Faye‘s involvement in Ted’s death is revealed to Jon.

But will Emma get her happy ever after or could she end up in prison?

Jon and Emma have secretly been seeing each other (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Streets spoilers: Faye tells Jon the truth

Jon shares his plans to open a beach bar in Australia and Emma is shocked when she realises she visited the same beach when she was a child.

Soon Jon suggests that she moves to Australia with him.

As he leaves she tells him she will think about the idea but doesn’t tell Faye and Craig when they arrive home.

Will Jon and Craig recognise each other? (Credit: ITV)

Later Jon comes back to the flat having forgotten his phone. Faye looks at him in shock, but will Jon and Craig recognise each other?

An excited Craig sets off for his first day back at the police force. Meanwhile back at the flat Faye is not happy as Jon unexpectedly arrives.

Jon demands answers but Faye blurts out they’re responsible for his grandad’s death – what does this mean for Emma and Faye?

Emma leaves

Later a pale Faye comes out of the bathroom and tells Emma she thinks she’s losing her baby.

At the hospital, Craig and Faye await the scan results but are shocked by what they’re told.

Will Emma get her happy ever after or will she find herself running from the law?

What will happen to Emma? (Credit: ITV)

What has Alexandra Mardell said about her exit?

While it has not been revealed how Emma will exit, Alexandra has revealed she thinks it’s the right ending.

When asked if she was happy with the ending, Alexandra told Entertainment Daily and other media: “I’m definitely happy. Yep. It is the right ending.”

One thing that is certain is that Emma isn’t being killed of.

Alexandra said: “I’m so pleased that Emma is not being killed off. Really really pleased.

“I’m always welcomed back if I can which is lovely. I don’t know what the future holds but I’m glad Emma is alive.”

