Coronation Street SPOILERS: Elaine to save Yasmeen as she agrees to give evidence?

Coronation Street takes an interesting turn next week as newcomer Elaine offers to help Yasmeen.

After suffering a heart attack, Yasmeen wakes up in hospital. Alya explains to her what happened but assures her she's going to be fine and the trial has been postponed.

Meanwhile in the Kabin, Elaine is sad to learn about Yasmeen's heart attack and also that Tim believes his dad's side of the story.

Elaine makes a call to Alya (Credit: ITV)

Later, Elaine calls Alya and tells her she is prepared to give evidence against Geoff and do everything she can to help Yasmeen. Alya is overcome with gratitude.

Ruffled Geoff assures Tim that everything the woman is saying is lies.

Tim believes his dad and tells him if he sees her again, he will report her to the police. Secretly Geoff breathes a sigh of relief.

Alya is grateful when Elaine says she will give evidence (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Simon Gregson shares snap of incredible view during Anglesey holiday with wife Emma

Tim later tells Sally about this woman but she, already doubting Geoff's innocence, wonders if he is the one lying.

Later, Elaine and Alya meet up in Speed Daal. Alya implores her not to leave as she's their only hope of securing Yasmeen's freedom. Elaine is torn. Will she try to help Yasmeen?

Coronation Street: Who is Elaine?

In Monday's episode (Monday, July 22), Elaine explained to Yasmeen that she was abused by Geoff for years.

We don't know the ins and outs of Geoff's past (yet!). However we do know he was previously married to a woman named Tessa, who is Tim's mum.

We also know he was once arrested for affray after an argument with another former girlfriend.

It appears Yasmeen isn't the first woman to be abused by Geoff (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Coronation Street SPOILERS: Sarah destroys marriage to Adam as she chooses Gary?

But Geoff claims he was abused by a lot of his previous partners. Meanwhile, his son Tim continues to believe Geoff is the victim.

Will Tim ever see his dad's true colours? Will Elaine be the one to help free Yasmeen?

Coronation Street airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm on ITV.

Have you been following this storyline? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.