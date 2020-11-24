Coronation Street spoilers reveal Elaine is found as Yasmeen’s trial begins. But what will the jury decide?

In next week’s scenes, Geoff intentionally goads Tim on the street. He tells his son that even as a child he knew he’d never amount to anything. But Tim falls for it and punches his dad.

Geoff intentionally goads Tim (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile Imran visits Yasmeen and breaks the news to her that Paula has been signed off work. Yasmeen refuses to delay the trial and insists Imran represents her instead.

Geoff takes a selfie of his bloodied nose. Imran and Alya are horrified to hear Tim has hit Geoff and is no longer a credible witness.

Tim hits Geoff (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Tipping Point: Corrie’s Daniel Brocklebank amazes viewers with real voice

Soon Tim takes a call from the police telling him they’ve found Elaine, but she’s been admitted to a psychiatric hospital. Alya realises her gran’s defence is well and truly scuppered.

Coronation Street: Elaine’s fate is revealed as Yasmeen’s trial begins

As her trial begins, Yasmeen is a bag of nerves. The barrister delivers their opening statements.

Geoff takes to the stand and begins painting his wife as a violent alcoholic. Yasmeen listens and is outraged by his lies.

Meanwhile Tim visits Elaine in hospital and apologises for not believing that she’s his mum. However when Tim asks her to give evidence at the trial, how will she react?

Tim takes a call from the police telling him they’ve found Elaine (Credit: ITV)

Elaine confides in her son that she’s convinced Geoff has been spying on her in the hospital.

Geoff plays to the jury telling them how Yasmeen lunged at him with the broken bottle in a vicious attack.

Tim implores to Elaine that she is Yasmeen’s only hope. Imran cross examines Geoff and the radio DJ is forced to admit that his first wife Elaine might not be dead after all and that she may be Tim’s mother.

Geoff is forced to admit that his first wife Elaine might not be dead (Credit: ITV)

In the witness box Imran questions Yasmeen, painting Geoff as a nasty, controlling bully. He shows the court the footage of Geoff’s abusive behaviour. Seeing this, Geoff starts to look uneasy.

The prosecution tears into Yasmeen

Yasmeen describes to the court how she’s been the victim of domestic abuse and talks them through the fateful evening when she attacked Geoff.

Yasmeen describes to the court how she’s been the victim of domestic abuse (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street: Fans predict Carla Connor is pregnant with Adam Barlow’s child

But the prosecution barrister tears into Yasmeen, taking apart her version of events piece by piece.

Later, Alya takes to the witness box and endures a grilling from the prosecution barrister. Sally takes the witness box but the prosecution is quick to point out Sally’s evidence is based purely on hearsay.

Yasmeen calls Alya from prison and tells her that it’s now up to the jury to decide her fate. What will happen?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm. With an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV

Have you been watching Coronation Street? What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.