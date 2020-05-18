Coronation Street SPOILERS: Doctors tell Leanne that Oliver could have brain damage

In next week's Coronation Street, Leanne and Steve receive more bad news about Oliver.

Over the last few months, the little boy has been struggling with his health. But recently he has suffered two seizures, leading doctors to believe there is a more serious issue.

A preview for next week's episodes shows Leanne and Steve in the doctor's office, where they receive some more bad news...

The doctor warns the worried parents that although it's too soon to tell, Oliver may have suffered brain damage.

Oliver could have brain damage (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Coronation Street's Paula Lane shares gorgeous throwback pic on wedding anniversary

But Leanne refuses to believe it and is adamant her son will make a full recovery. Will Oliver be okay?

What happens in this week's Coronation Street?

After being put in intensive care in Friday's episode (May 15), this week the toddler is taken for a brain scan.

Meanwhile, the doctor tells Steve and Leanne that the next step for them is to run genetic blood tests.

As the two families lean on each other for support, the doctor tells them that Oliver's condition may be more serious than they thought. He explains that Oliver may have mitochondrial disease, leaving Steve and Leanne devastated.

Steve and Leanne learn their son may have mitochondrial disease (Credit: ITV)

Oliver's parents keep a vigil at his bedside. After looking up mitochondrial disease. Steve is upbeat as he explains there are different strains and many people with the disease live normal lives.

But Steve's mood soon changes when doctors say they need to run more tests. The worried dad ends up losing his rag and demands to know if his son is going to live or die.

Steve and Leanne reminisce over Oliver's childhood (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Corrie won't return to six episodes a week says Maureen Lipman

Later, having calmed down a bit, Steve and Leanne reminisce over Oliver's childhood. But Leanne's boyfriend Nick takes a more serious approach.

Leanne confides in Toyah

Later Leanne confides in her sister that she doesn't know which is worse: not knowing what's wrong with her little boy or finding out it's something terrible.

Leanne apologises to Nick and the couple soon make up and together are united in their concern for Oliver.

Coronation Street is on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.