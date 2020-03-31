Coronation Street SPOILERS: Ken Barlow devastated to learn Eccles is dead

Coronation Street legend Ken Barlow is left devastated next week when his beloved dog Eccles sadly passes away.

The favourite Coronation Street canine has been caught up in drama recently when Ken tried to sneak her into his luxury retirement complex, Stillwaters.

Having pets at the retirement village is strictly against the rules, but Ken couldn't bear the thought of Eccles being alone at home.

Ken recently moved to Stillwaters, but Eccles wasn't allowed to go with him (Credit: ITV)

But Ken was issued with a fine for taking a pet into the apartments.

It also created drama between Ken and Charles, who is the chair at Stillwaters.

However, there is heartache heading for the Barlows next week when Eccles' health takes a turn for the worst.

With her argument with Seb still on her mind, Emma takes Eccles out for a walk to clear her head.

Ken recently broke the rules by sneaking Eccles into Stillwaters (Credit: ITV)

But instead, she just gets lumbered with more to worry about when Eccles clearly isn't herself.

Dev sees Emma with Eccles and suggests that the dog needs to go to the vets... and Emma races her over to be checked out.

Sad news for the Barlows

But it is bad news from the vets when they reveal that Eccles has an inoperable tumour and that the best thing is to put her to sleep.

Emma tells the Barlows, and soon Ken, Tracy, Steve and Amy have arrived at the vets... but they're devastated to discover Eccles is dead.

The Barlow family are devastated to learn Eccles has died (Credit: ITV)

As everyone reels from the shocking news, life for the Barlows will never be quite the same again.

But could this be the push that Ken needs to bring him back to Coronation Street?

Coronation Street’s scheduling pattern has changed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It now airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm.

