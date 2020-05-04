The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Monday 4th May 2020
Coronation Street SPOILERS: David stirs up trouble with drug dealers

David has had a rough few months

By Charlotte Rodrigues
In next week's Coronation Street, David stirs up trouble with drug dealers on a rough estate. But what brings him there?

David hasn't had the easiest life and most recently his wife Shona woke up from a coma, unable to remember her time with him.

With her memory loss, she demanded a divorce, leaving David heartbroken. But next week he finds himself caught up in trouble when messing around with drug dealers.

David has been through a lot in his life (Credit: ITV)

He goes to a rough estate looking for trouble and it's not long before he finds it.

After spotting some drug dealers, he leaps onto the bonnet of their car.

Why is he doing this? Will he make it out of the estate in one piece.

What happens this week's Coronation Street?

In this week's episodes, David quickly stuffs a ripped t-shirt into the washing machine before Gail sees.

He promises his brother Nick that he will see him at Valandro's for the family meal later. But he closes his eyes and falls into a deep sleep.

When he wakes up, he's horrified to realise he's missed the beginning of Max's speech at the Outreach Awards.

David misses Max's speech (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Coronation Street resident Carla predicted Yasmeen 'killing' Geoff Metcalfe

Max delivers his speech at the awards and looks with disappointment at David's empty chair.

Will David be able to make it up to his son?

When will Shona be returning to the soap?

Currently Shona is in a special facility, as she continues to have no memory of her life with David.

Shona can't remember who David is (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Coronation Street: Yasmeen's attack on Geoff was planned from the start says boss 

Although a date hasn't been confirmed for Shona's on-screen return, before lockdown in February, the soap confirmed actress Julia Goulding was back at the soap after taking time off  to have her son.

Will Shona eventually be able to remember David and his family?

Coronation Street airs next week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm on ITV.

What do you think David is up to? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

