Coronation Street star David Neilson has dropped a couple of spoilers for upcoming visits to the cobbles.

He’s admitted Roy Cropper is dangerous and could snap and kill Nina Lucas’ attacker Corey Brent at any time.

The actor has played loveable oddball Roy since 1995.

And while Roy is one the kindest and calmest people on the street, the attack on his niece’s life could change all of that.

Nina has devastating injuries after the assault – and she blames herself (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street SPOILERS: So what did David say about Roy?

Viewers watched as Nina and boyfriend Seb were attacked by evil Corey and his gang simply for being different.

Roy was forced to break the news to recovering Nina that Seb had died after the attack.

Read more: Coronation Street: Nina set for major blow as Abi turns on her after Seb’s death

David, 72, said Roy could snap over the brutal attack that cost Seb Franklin his life.

If something happens to Nina, he’s only human but that’s not the way forward for society or to deal with it.

“I think as Roy, the rational person that he is, living by this moral code, he would believe in rationality and the system to care of it,” he told ED! and other media.

“But if something happens, like all of us really, if something happens to me and mine, I think he’s capable of anything.”

Roy Cropper is dangerous reveals David Neilson

David added: “I think he could be quite dangerous. I remember him attacking Gary Windass with a baseball or cricket bat!

“If something happens to Nina, he’s only human but that’s not the way forward for society or to deal with it.

“It’s almost like it feels to me that he’s got the brake on, it’s a handle for me and the character.”

Corey led the vile attack on Nina and Seb (Credit: ITV)

Roy ‘has changed’ so much over the years

The actor also cast his mind back to when Roy first arrived on the cobbles as an oddball.

Read more: Coronation Street SPOILERS: Kelly Neelan charged with Seb Franklin’s murder

“It has changed over the years yes. He was this strange guy stalking Deirdre and a real loner and a real oddball,” he said.

“And one of the notes was that he just doesn’t get it. He stands too close, he just doesn’t get it.

“Nowadays he’s this font of all wisdom. He’s turned into Rita. People keep coming into the cafe and I give them all this wisdom.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!