Coronation Street star David Neilson surprised viewers as they spotted him in the audience of Dancing On Ice on Sunday – and he came armed with spoilers.

The soap actor sat in the crowd to support his co-star Mollie Gallagher, who is taking part in the skating show.

However, while he was in the audience, David also revealed a soap spoiler that teased at Mollie being “replaced” on the soap.

David Neilson drops Coronation Street spoilers

David sat in the live audience on Dancing On Ice to support his co-star Mollie on Sunday (February 26).

The actor is famous for playing the role of Roy Cropper in Coronation Street, alongside Mollie, who stars as Nina Lucas.

While Mollie took to the ice to skate to Frank Sinatra for Props Week, David bagged a front-row seat in the audience to cheer the star on.

And it looks like he may have been her lucky charm as Mollie. She went on to bag her highest score ever, which was an impressive 33 out of 40.

I’ve got a little friend who’s come in to take her place while she’s here.

Many fans were also delighted to see David sitting in the crowd and took to Twitter to share their excitement.

One viewer tweeted: “Actual Roy Cropper in the audience.”

A second added: “It’s weird seeing Roy Cropper without his shopping bag lol.”

Someone else then said: “Aw Roy’s here.”

Another also wrote: “Great to see a supportive Roy.”

David reveals Mollie has been ‘replaced’

While he was sat in the Dancing On Ice audience, David also hinted at a huge spoiler for the popular ITV soap.

Speaking to host Holly Willoughby, the actor confirmed Mollie may be replaced on the show.

David teased that Mollie’s character may be absent from Corrie temporarily amid her stint on the skating show.

He then revealed that he had replaced her with a “little friend”.

David said: “Well quite recently while Mollie’s been doing this, I’ve got a little friend who’s come in to take her place while she’s here.”

He then said: “She’s only about that bi [lapdog sized]. I can’t say much more because she’s not on screen yet.

“It left a little mess in my lap,” he added.

“Oh, so it’s a little furry friend?” Holly asked.

“It’s a furry friend,” he confirmed.

“Oh we’ll have to watch out for that,” Holly concluded.

