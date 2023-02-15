Coronation Street spoilers: David kisses Maria – and Gary finds out!

Latest Coronation Street spoilers for next week have revealed that, as David Platt struggles with son Max’s prison sentence, he attempts to find comfort in Maria Connor.

Leaning in for a drunken kiss, David sparks fury from Gary Windass.

How will Gary react when he finds out?

Will Shona learn of David’s attempted infidelity?

Max has been having a hard time at the STC (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: David struggles with Max’s sentence

With Max refusing to see him at the Secure Training Centre, David tries to get some information on how Max is coping.

Aware that Daniel works there, David asks him if he can find out about Max.

An STC officer, June, finds Max nursing facial injuries.

At the Rovers, Daniel takes a call from June.

She tells him that Max has been attacked.

How will David react to this upsetting news?

Maria finds David in a drunken state (Credit: ITV)

David turns to Maria for comfort

Maria finds David drunk and alone in Victoria Garden.

She is sympathetic to his plight, and sits down to talk to him.

However, when David leans in for a drunken kiss, Maria orders him to go home.

David pays Alya a visit and Shona enters the restaurant.

She assures David that, from now on, they will face everything together.

Meanwhile, Maria tells Gary about David’s attempt to kiss her.

How will Gary react?

Getting the wrong idea, David leans in for a kiss (Credit: ITV)

Gary drops David in it

Furious, Gary finds David and Shona in the Rovers.

He confronts David, telling Shona in the process.

Shona is mortified.

As Shona rushes out of the Rovers, David tells Gary that he was drunk and deeply regrets trying to kiss Maria.

He returns home to talk to Shona.

However, Shona tells David that she’s leaving him.

Is this the end for Shona and David?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

