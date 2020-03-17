Coronation Street SPOILERS: Sparks fly between David and Alina

Next week's Coronation Street sees David Platt hit rock bottom as his wife Shona continues to refuse his visits. But when there is a connection between him and Alina Pop, will he act on it?

David's world was turned upside down on Christmas Day when his new wife Shona was shot by drunk gunman Derek Milligan, leaving her fighting for her life in hospital.

David's life has been put on hold since Shona's Christmas Day shooting (Credit: ITV)

But just when David thought things couldn't get any worse, Shona woke from her coma and couldn't remember anything... not even her own family.

David has remained determined not to give up on his marriage, but with Shona still refusing to let him visit, he is struggling to see that things are ever going to improve.

Next week's Coronation Street sees things take another upsetting turn for David when he goes to see Shona's son Clayton in prison, the very same son who tried to kill her last year.

But when he asks Clayton to stop dripping poison into his mum's ear, he flat out refuses.

David goes to see Clayton in prison (Credit: ITV)

With David at a loss over how to make Shona remember her life back on Coronation Street, he vents his anger to Nick.

But when Nick visits Shona to talk her round, she refuses to let him visit and gives her key worker a message for David.

David is devastated later in the week as he admits to Maria that Shona wants a divorce.

David asks Clayton to stop badmouthing him to Shona (Credit: ITV)

He masks his utter devastation by pretending to Maria that Shona has done him a favour as now he can move on with his life, but is it clear he doesn't mean what he is saying.

However, as he goes to Victoria Garden to drown his sorrows, he sees a lonely Alina there and the pair bond over their disastrous lives.

David and Alina spend the afternoon together (Credit: ITV)

The sparks soon begin to fly between the pair and, before Alina can stop him, David is texting Nick and telling him that Alina needs the rest of the day off work.

But later in the Rovers Seb doesn't take kindly to David and Alina's new connection and he soon sees red and punches David in front of everyone.

Seb punches David, but David's got bigger things to worry about (Credit: ITV)

Nick is there to pull the pair apart, but as he begs David not to give up on his marriage, David breaks down in tears, desperate to get his life back to how it was before Christmas.

Is this the end of Shona and David's marriage?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

