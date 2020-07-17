Coronation Street SPOILERS: Daniel makes a shock confession as he goes to meet Nicky

In upcoming Coronation Street, Daniel makes a shock confession as he goes to meet Nicky. But there's something odd about his behaviour.

In next week's episodes, Daniel asks his boss and nephew Adam for an advance on his wages. While Adam can't believe the cheek of him, he hands him the cash anyway wanting to help him out.

However, when Adam catches Sinead's cardigan poking out of his bag, Daniel's embarrassed. He lets Adam think he carries it about in her memory. But is there another reason?

Daniel meets up with Nicky (Credit: ITV)

Later, Nicky and Daniel meet up. She tells him for the money he's paying her, they can do a lot more than talk.

But Adam explains it's not about sex, just her company alone is making him feel better.

Coronation Street: Daniel and Nicky

Could Nick have another connection to the cobbles? (Credit: ITV)

Daniel and Nicky met a couple of weeks ago at one of Adam's work events.

It was revealed Nicky is a sex worker and while Daniel was upset at the revelation, he is continuing to go to Nicky for someone to talk to, as he has been struggling since his wife died.

Although she was first seen on-screen with Daniel, fans have theories that she is connected to other cobbles resident.

One theory is that she is one of the escorts Geoff hired while he was abusing wife Yasmeen. But the latest theory is that the sex worker is connected to sleazy Ray Crosby, who runs the Bistro.

Some even think she could be Ray's daughter.

Fans think Nicky and Ray could be connected? (Credit: ITV)

Fans know Daniel tried to help Bethany Platt expose Ray for the creep he is.

Together they teamed up with Abi Franklin and Alya Nazir to expose the fact Ray had made sexual advances towards many of his female employees and forced them to sign non-disclosure agreements.

How would Daniel react if Nicky was connected to Ray?

