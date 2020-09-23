Coronation Street spoilers reveal Daniel is taken in by police after Geoff’s money goes missing.

This week, Daniel is determined to help Nicky quit escorting. But when Geoff comes into Adam’s office asking for info on Yasmeen’s case, Daniel can’t help but berate him for using vulnerable sex workers.

Geoff storms out but returns having left behind an envelope and Daniel reiterates his contempt for him.

Geoff corners Adam and Daniel about his missing money (Credit: ITV)

But in next week’s episodes Geoff corners Adam and Daniel telling them he is going to the police. After realising Alya couldn’t have taken it he’s certain his money went missing from their office.

Geoff is intrigued when he spots Nicky in the cafe giving Daniel some money back saying she didn’t need it all. Meanwhile Adam tells Daniel he’s going to look at the office CCTV, leaving him spooked.

Coronation Street: Daniel is questioned by police

At the police station Daniel soon cracks and admits he gave Geoff’s money to Nicky. The police call at No.6 to advise Geoff of Daniel’s confession and his willingness to repay the money.

But Geoff insists that he wants Daniel punished for stealing from him.

Daniel confesses he took the cash (Credit: ITV)

Adam and Craig are furious with Daniel when they find out what he did and Craig tells him he needs to sort his life out.

Later Daniel calls at Speed Daal and through gritted teeth asks him for his bank details so he can pay him the money back.

Will Geoff let things go? Or will Daniel end up being punished for theft?

Nicky and Geoff

Earlier this month, Corrie boss Iain Macleod confirmed that Nicky and Geoff are linked.

Geoff wants Daniel punished (Credit: ITV)

Speaking to Entertainment Daily and other press at a virtual press event, he said: “We have more for Daniel – we have seen his slightly messed up friendship with Nicky.

“That will go on for some time but not in a way you are expecting. It draws in Geoff at a certain point which becomes significant for Yasmeen’s trial in a huge way – that’s going to be really big.”

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV

Do you think Geoff will let Daniel off? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.