Coronation Street spoilers: Daisy heads to hospital – but will Daniel be with her?

In Coronation Street spoilers, Daisy heads to the hospital breast clinic, hoping that Daniel will be by her side.

Daniel is struggling to cope after Daisy finds a lump in her breast.

But, will he go to the hospital to support his girlfriend?

Daniel’s fears get the better of him (Credit: ITV)

Daniel fails to support Daisy

This week, Daisy finds a lump in her breast and tells Jenny.

Jenny advises her to go to the GP to get it checked out.

Daniel promises Daisy that he’ll support her at the appointment.

However, later on, Jenny can’t believe that Daniel is in the pub getting drunk instead of being with Daisy at the appointment.

Daniel then tells everyone in the pub that Daisy might have cancer.

He feels as if he won’t be able to go through the same journey that he did with Sinead.

Will Daniel be there for Daisy when she needs him the most?

Daniel supports Daisy (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Daniel puts his fears aside

Next week, Daisy is heartbroken after Daniel fails to show up to her GP appointment.

Daniel refuses to chat to Daisy, believing that he can’t support her.

Adam attempts to save their relationship by telling Daisy to read an article that Daniel’s been working on.

It talks about Daisy helping Daniel to rebuild his life and love again after his loss of Sinead.

Daisy is left thinking things over after being touched by the article.

Later on, Daniel puts his fears aside and attends Daisy’s appointment with her, at the breast clinic.

However, he tells her that his article wasn’t good enough to be published.

Daisy tries her best to pick Daniel’s spirits up and advises him to start teaching again.

Will Daniel listen to Daisy?

Can Daniel support Daisy at her appointment?

And, most of all, will Daisy be okay?

Read more: Who is in the cast of Coronation Street 2022? Meet the full line-up

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.