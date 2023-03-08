Coronation Street spoilers: Daisy given stark warning by Justin’s sister

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Daisy’s given a stark warning by Justin’s sister after recording Justin online.

As Daisy tries to get her own back on Justin, his sister turns up at The Rovers and tells Daisy to watch out.

But, should Daisy be worried in Coronation Street?

Justin’s sister is on Daisy’s side (Credit: ITV)

Justin’s sister gives Daisy a warning

Daisy’s worried that Justin will cause trouble on her wedding day but Daniel’s desperate to get things back on track.

Daisy’s at the end of her tether when she finds Justin hanging around outside and grabs her phone out.

She sets out to get pay back, livestreaming Justin onto her social media page.

In the Rovers, Jenny and Glenda watch Daisy’s video with horror.

Later on, after Justin’s done a runner, Daisy comes face to face with his sister.

Justin’s sister proceeds to give Daisy a warning.

She tells Daisy that Justin’s become obsessed with someone before.

Daisy needs to watch out as she knows how dangerous he can be.

With Justin’s sister on her side, will Daisy take further action against Justin?

Daisy opens up to Ryan (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Daisy confides in Ryan

Recently, Justin scared Daisy as he turned up at her house whilst delivering a box of her wedding cake samples.

Daniel contacted the delivery firm and explained that Justin had been stalking Daisy.

However, they couldn’t do anything about it without proof.

Next week, Daisy suffers a panic attack when she sees a delivery van pass her by.

In Roy’s Rolls, Daisy sits down with Ryan and confides in him about how she’s been feeling.

Ryan supports Daisy as she tells him that she’s constantly on edge, living in fear.

Will Ryan give Daisy any valuable advice?

Can Daisy finally get someone to listen to her concerns?

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Will Daisy finally get her voice heard? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!